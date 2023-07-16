Almost half of millennials think misgendering a transgender person should be a CRIMINAL offense, new survey finds

Daily Mail | July 16, 2023
Almost half of millennials believe using the incorrect pronouns for a transgender person should be considered a criminal offense.
A survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek suggested that among those aged between 25-34, 44 percent were in favor of the idea while just 31 percent disagreed.
The remaining 25 percent of those responding to the survey either expressed no clear opinion or simply stated that they didn’t know.
The term ‘criminal offence’ is an oxymoron. A crime MUST involve physical harm or physical injury or direct financial loss to another sentient being, and ‘offence’ can only be taken, NOT GIVEN!
Re ‘hate crimes’: “There IS no legal or shared definition of the term ‘Hate Speech’….There is no legal meaning. It’s just a phrase. ‘Hate Speech’ is in the ear of the beholder (and/or hearer).”
— Mark Potock, the Jew spokesman for the Jew dominated SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Centre)
“….among those aged between 25-34, 44 percent were in favor of the idea while just 31 percent disagreed.” What more proof do you need that millennials have been the major target of Globalist/Zionist propaganda. It continues to today.
Half of 1,500 eligible voters polled does NOT imply “half of millennials” in the story title, which gives the impression it’s half of ALL millennials. Another aspect of this whole thing, with the ‘transgender’ issue, is that it all rotates around identification with the physical body, which in truth is NOT the individual occupying it. So the whole collection of issues is bullshit and regressive.
That correlates since almost all millennials have been brainwashed, socially conditioned and incorporated into a hivemind.