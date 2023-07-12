Financiers of Migrant Caravans Identified But Not Revealed

In a dead giveaway that the whole migration scene is a dialectic conspiracy was the news that Mexican law enforcement has identified 26 schemers involved in funding caravans to the borders.

Mexican tax officials froze the assets of the 26 individuals and entities that it alleges are tied to human smuggling organizations or involved in promoting Central American migrant caravans. The financiers of the migrant caravans allegedly come from the U.S., England, Africa and Central America, the Mexican government announced on June 5, 2019.

We have another smoking gun that reveals mass migrations are not organic events but rather planned and organized asymmetric warfare against U.S. and European nations.

Who are the villains?

Well, two years have passed, and it appears the list of 26 names still has not been revealed. Forget the full 26. How about one name? Just one. Nope.

Not. Even. One. Name.

Yes, once again the public is treated like yokels who just fell off a cabbage truck.

Given all the posturing on border control by ass-licking Republicans, one would think the villains would be revealed by now. Names named, prosecutors assigned and arrests aggressively pursued. But, no. Nothing. Nothing is forthcoming from the U.S. Chamber of Greed and Oligarchical Whores.

The silence serves to prove in spades that this is an organized, bipartisan, kakistocratic, Trojan Horse, Alinsky-style takedown of western countries. (A key theorem of Alinsky, Cloward and Piven involves “overwhelming the system” until it snaps.)

The following wake-up message from Judith Morant is apropos:

The greatest conspiracies are not actually hidden, just fragmented into different pieces, like a puzzle, right before our eyes.

For those who still live in the cartoon world, here are the applicable trafficking statues. There should no doubt that the so-called American security apparatus knows the names. Do they think we are stupid? Apparently.

U.S. Code § 1324 – Bringing in and harboring certain aliens …

(a) Criminal penalties

(1)(A) Any person who —

(i)knowing that a person is an alien, brings to or attempts to bring to the United States in any manner whatsoever such person at a place other than a designated port of entry or place other than as designated by the Commissioner, regardless of whether such alien has received prior official authorization to come to, enter, or reside in the United States and regardless of any future official action which may be taken with respect to such alien;

(ii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, transports, or moves or attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise, in furtherance of such violation of law;

(iii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation;

(iv)encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law; or

(v)(I)engages in any conspiracy to commit any of the preceding acts, or (II)aids or abets the commission of any of the preceding acts, shall be punished as provided in subparagraph (B).

The radical discordian leftists are the enemy. We all know this. They want unlimited immigration to reset and level the whole country.

But what about the lying, crying, corrupt, boot-kissing RINO (Republican In Name Only) “cuckservatives”? They’re in bed and fornicating with the Leftists to push for the American slave plantation. They might as be right out of the same Saul Alinsky mold.

I cannot type what I really feel. This truly is a manufactured crisis.

