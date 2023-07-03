News Ticker

Glass bottling plants forced to shut down, leaving 600 employees jobless amid Bud Light controversy

July 3, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business 0

Fox News |  July 2, 2023

A glass bottling company impacted by Bud Light’s botched promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney will close down two of its locations, laying off more than 600 employees as the beer brand continues to grapple with staggering financial losses and declining sales.

The Ardagh Group, a global glass producer who contracts with the Anheuser-Busch company, announced that they will be closing their plants in North Carolina and Louisiana in July, putting roughly 645 employees out of a job, WRAL reported.

