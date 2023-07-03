Macron Wants Platforms To Delete Riot Content, Blames Social Media and Video Games For Riot Spread

Reclaim the Net | July 1, 2023

In France, a storm is brewing (again), and French President Emmanuel Macron appears to have figured it all out – it’s social media and video games that are to blame for the ongoing riots in France!

This came following four nights of rioting initially triggered by the fatal police shooting of a Muslim teenager, Nahel M.

Macron’s comments are hardly original, yet they warrant scrutiny from a free speech perspective.

One cannot help but raise an eyebrow as President Macron pleads with social media giants to erase the “most sensitive” content pertaining to the rioting. With a wave of his hand, he decrees, “platforms and networks are playing a major role in the events of recent days.” His words, veiled under a guise of concern, echo a familiar tune that has been played on the world stage before.

(***)