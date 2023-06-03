3 “Teens” (aka Dindus) Killed and Ate a New York Village’s Beloved Swan, Police Say

New York Times| June 1, 2023

The teenagers told the police that they thought the swan was a “very large duck,” and were not aware of the significance of swans to the village of Manlius.

Swans have long held sway in Manlius, an upstate New York village where the web-footed creatures have lived for more than a century. Residents had particular affection for Faye, a white long-necked bird who, for more than a decade, had been a fixture at a fenced-in pond owned by the village.

And so people reacted with shock this week when the authorities announced that over the weekend three teenagers had stolen Faye in the middle of the night, killed her and then eaten her.

“They prepared a feast,” Sgt. Ken Hatter of the Manlius Police Department said the teenagers had told the police. They “did not have any idea of the significance the swans had on this community,” or that the swans are owned by the village, the sergeant said.

