27 Kids Missing In Last Two Weeks – What The Hell Is Happening In Cleveland?

Zero Hedge | June 3, 2023

In the span of just two weeks, nearly 30 children have vanished in Cleveland, sparking huge concern from a local police chief who said he hasn’t seen anything like this in his 33-year career.

Newburgh Heights police chief John Majoy told reporters that as many as 27 children have been reported missing in the greater Cleveland area.

“It’s a silent crime that happens right under our noses,” he said. “The problem is where are they? Where do they go? They can be in a drug house or farmed to prostitution or caught up in drug trafficking or gangs.” He called the number of missing children, whose ages range from 12 to 17, unprecedented when speaking to reporters. “There’s always peaks and valleys with missing persons, but this year it seems like an extraordinary year,” he told Fox News Digital. “For some reason, in 2023, we’ve seen a lot more than we normally see, which is troubling in part because we don’t know what’s going on with some of these kids, whether they’re being trafficked or whether they’re involved in gang activity or drugs.” (***)