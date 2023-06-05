‘Jews Against Soros’ Group Says Criticizing Billionaire Activist ‘Isn’t Antisemitic’

Finally someone in the Tribe speaks out.

Zero Hedge | June 5, 2023

A group called “Jews Against Soros,” launched by Senior Newsweek Editor Josh Hammer and Missouri AG candidate Will Scharf, has argued that criticism of the billionaire activist is not antisemitic.

“Jews Against Soros will fight back against the common left-wing smear that opposition to Soros and his sprawling network of political organizations is antisemitic,” the group said in a launch statement.

There is nothing antisemitic about opposing George Soros. Today, we (@willscharf and @josh_hammer) are launching Jews Against Soros, a new grassroots coalition of Jews who oppose George Soros’s radical left-wing agenda. Find out more at https://t.co/Du1cnTmJzx pic.twitter.com/5KTUzKy5kn — JewsAgainstSoros (@AntiSorosJews) May 31, 2023

