‘Jews Against Soros’ Group Says Criticizing Billionaire Activist ‘Isn’t Antisemitic’

June 5, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Politics 2

  • Finally someone in the Tribe speaks out.

Zero Hedge | June 5, 2023

A group called “Jews Against Soros,” launched by Senior Newsweek Editor Josh Hammer and Missouri AG candidate Will Scharf, has argued that criticism of the billionaire activist is not antisemitic.

“Jews Against Soros will fight back against the common left-wing smear that opposition to Soros and his sprawling network of political organizations is antisemitic,” the group said in a launch statement.

Winter Watch
