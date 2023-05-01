REVEALED: Jeffrey Epstein met with current Biden CIA Director, Obama White House attorney after sex crimes conviction

PM | April 30, 2023

A private calendar belonging to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein shows a list of scheduled meetings with high-profile clients that include the current director of the CIA, an Obama administration attorney, and a college president, according to newly-released documents obtained by Wall Street Journal.

The documents reveal that CIA Director William Burns, Obama White House attorney Kathryn Ruemmler, and Bard College president Leon Botstein had scheduled meetings with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction for child sex crimes. According to the WSJ report, the outlet could not determine if these meetings took place.

(***)