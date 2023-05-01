Florida Passes Harshest Hate Crime Bill in America to ‘Combat Anti-Semitism’; Gov DeSantis Signs Bill in Israel

Information Liberation | April 26, 2023

“The Free State of Florida” is on the cusp of having the most oppressive hate crime laws in America in order to “combat anti-Semitism.”

HB 269/SB 994, which sponsor Rep. Randy Fine (R) said earlier this year was written to make hate-filled anti-Semitic “littering” (aka leafleting) a felony punishable by five years in prison, has been passed unanimously by the GOP-controlled Florida House and Senate with zero concerns for the First Amendment.

(***)