‘Godfather of AI’ resigns from Google, warns of the dangers of AI

Cointelgraph| May 1, 2023

An artificial intelligence pioneer nicknamed the “Godfather of AI” has resigned from his position at Big Tech firm Google so he could speak more openly about the potential dangers of the technology.

Before resigning, Dr. Geoffrey Hinton worked at Google on machine learning algorithms for more than a decade. He reportedly earned his nickname due to his lifelong work on neural networks.

However, in a tweet on May 1, Hinton clarified that he left his position at Google “so that I could talk about the dangers of AI.”

In an interview with The New York Times, his most immediate concern with AI was its use in flooding the internet with fake photos, videos and text, to the extent that many won’t “be able to know what is true anymore.”

(***)