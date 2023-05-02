News Ticker

Ireland Passes Law Making It ILLEGAL To Read Non-Mainstream News Sources

May 2, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, International News, Media 3

People’s Voice | May 1, 2023

Lawmakers in Ireland have passed a new law that will make it illegal for citizens to view or share any non-mainstream media content on their phones and computer devices.

The new legislation means that anything viewed online that has been deemed “hateful” by fact-checkers will result in prison time for those who have viewed or shared it.

  1. No wonder James Joyce left and never looked back. Stream-of-consciousness is banned. You know who you are!

Winter Watch
