Walmart closing locations across 12 states this year: Here’s where

April 13, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, US News 1

The Hill | April 12, 2023

CHICAGO (WGN) —  Walmart plans to close four of its stores in Chicago by mid-April, the company announced Tuesday, adding to more than a dozen locations the retailer has already closed this year.

Affected Chicago stores will close on Sunday, April 16. Walmart officials cited profit margins as the reasoning behind the closing.

  1. Due to it’s ownership of the tools in D.C., these int’l corporations have ALWAYS been allowed to pass along loss to the idiot and timid taxpayer. I have a hunch these closings are more likely to be connceted to culling the population and causing the long – ago planned “revolution”.

Winter Watch
