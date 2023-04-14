Missouri theme park implements new rule after massive brawl erupts involving more than 150 “teens”

Fox News | April 13, 2023

An amusement park in Missouri established a chaperone policy after a fight involving 100 to 150 teenagers broke out over the weekend, requiring law enforcement to help break it up.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the teenagers were involved in a fight at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday.

In a Wednesday announcement, Worlds of Fun announced it would be implementing a chaperone policy, requiring all people ages 15 or younger must be with a person who is at least 21 in order to “be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m.”

“For decades, Worlds of Fun has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward,” a statement along with the policy states.

