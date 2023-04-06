Pandemic pounds push 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers into obesity

AP News | April 2, 2023

ll as part of his physical training at Ft. Bragg on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Fayetteville, N.C. Obesity in the U.S. military surged during the pandemic, new research shows. Nearly 10,000 active duty Army soldiers became newly obese between February 2019 and June 2021, after restricted duty and limited exercise led to higher body mass scores. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

After gaining 30 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Murillo is finally getting back into fighting shape.

Early pandemic lockdowns, endless hours on his laptop and heightened stress led Murillo, 27, to reach for cookies and chips in the barracks at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Gyms were closed, organized exercise was out and Murillo’s motivation to work out on his own was low.

“I could notice it,” said Murillo, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed as much as 192 pounds. “The uniform was tighter.”

