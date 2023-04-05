Chicago Elects Mayor Even More Radical Than Lightfoot as Her Replacement

Becker News | April 4, 2023
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the Windy City, there is yet another election that will have residents blowing out for greener pastures.
Brandon Johnson, a radical socialist candidate, defeated moderate Democrat Paul Vallas in the race to replace Chicago mayor/Beetlejuice-lookalike Lori Lightfoot.
As noted by journalist Andy Ngo, Johnson had called for “removing law enforcement from society. During the 2020 riots, he defended looters, saying they were lashing out against racism.”
All rigged. If he was elected then I am The Pope.
Even more ridiculous than this Tsunami of perverts/crooks/demon worshipers this Marxist hole is (s)electing to office? The pure idiocy of the people believing (s)elections are honest, based on the lies of leaders/media owned by the Central Bank Clan
Thomas Jefferson.
“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies,” Jefferson wrote. ” If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around(these banks) will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”
“The issuing power of currency shall be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”
https://www.americaoutloud.com/the-united-nations-spread-of-tyranny-in-salt-lake-city-utah/
“It is indispensable to trouble in all countries the people’s relations with their governments so as to utterly exhaust with dissension, hatred, struggle, envy and even by the use of torture, by starvation, BY THE INOCULATION OF DISEASES, (caps mine) by want, so that the Goyim see no other issue than to take refuge in our complete sovereignty.”
– From Protocol 10 (Protocols of the learned elders of Zion).
John 8:44
You are from your father the Devil, and you wish to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer when he began, and he did not stand fast in the truth, because truth is not in him. When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his own disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie.
Rev 2:9
‘I know your tribulation and poverty—but you are rich — and the blasphemy by those who call themselves Jews and really are not, but they are a synagogue of Satan.
Rev 3: 9 Look!
I will make those from the synagogue of Satan who say they are Jews yet are not, but are lying—look! I will make them come and bow before your feet and make them know that I have loved you.