Chicago Elects Mayor Even More Radical Than Lightfoot as Her Replacement

Becker News | April 4, 2023

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the Windy City, there is yet another election that will have residents blowing out for greener pastures.

Brandon Johnson, a radical socialist candidate, defeated moderate Democrat Paul Vallas in the race to replace Chicago mayor/Beetlejuice-lookalike Lori Lightfoot.

As noted by journalist Andy Ngo, Johnson had called for “removing law enforcement from society. During the 2020 riots, he defended looters, saying they were lashing out against racism.”

(***)