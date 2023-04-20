Orlando Pulse ‘Shooting’ Skulduggery — Smoking Guns Galore

Editor’s Note: Of late, Biden signed a bill making the decrepit Orlando Pulse a National Memorial. A MSM backstory has emerged that the late Omar Mateen was not motivated by an anti-gay hate agenda. Instead, he was looking for “an easy target.” This does not combine in the least with the initial narrative put out after the event, namely that armed Mateen had to overcome three uniformed off-duty police officers to make his way into the club. Supposedly, hundreds of rounds were exchanged.

Part of the strategy of false-flag staged-deception operations is to put out confusing or unclear details. That way the debunkers can razzle dazzle and run distractions to blow the pipes of truthers. An example from Orlando is the use of the term AR-15, or “AR-15-like,” as the weapon. Now, post-facto, the alleged weapon used is shifted to be a Sig Sauer MCX rifle.

Regardless, the story still doesn’t jive. Mateen supposedly walked into the night club with an Sig Sauer semi-automatic MCX and shot 103 people. The majority of the victims were shot multiple times, some as many as 12 times, with reports of several dozen rounds fired in the air and several dozens of rounds missing. Three hours later, the shooter engaged in a gun battle with nine police officers that lasted nearly an hour.

The shooting is said to have started on a Sunday at 2:02 a.m. local (eastern) time. About 320 people were inside the club, which was serving last-call drinks at around 2 a.m. After arriving at the club by van, Mateen approached the building on foot and armed with a SIG Sauer MCX semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm Glock 17 handgun. A uniformed Orlando Police Department (OPD) officer working extra duty engaged Mateen, returning fire at 2:02 a.m. Mateen was able to enter the building, however, and began shooting patrons.

The officer was soon joined by two additional officers who also began engaging Mateen. Mateen then retreated further into the nightclub and began to take patrons hostage while hundreds did nothing. About 100 officers from the OPD and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were first dispatched to the scene at 2:22 a.m. The shooter then called 911 (police dispatch) to pledge allegiance to ISIS.

So let me get this straight. One lone shooter overcomes three officers and, in short order, reloaded his MCX 30 times with 30-round magazines, firing nearly 1,000 rounds (or use your own estimate of what it would take) while in a nightclub surrounded and outnumbered by 320 people, managing to kill and injure a third of them.

One would also expect that among those 320 would be men with military experience who know about reloads and would react to a life-or-death situation. At one point, Mateen’s gun jammed. He then took a 3-hour break before engaging in another gun battle lasting nearly an hour in what was described as a “hail of bullets” with a responding SWAT team.

He would have needed at least 30 30-round magazines loaded and at the ready. If he was holding an ammo can in one hand (that weighs 40 pounds) and the MCX in the other, how did he manage to reload and fire with one hand at the same time? Either that or he had a tactical vest from hell that was able to hold 30 mags! Plus he had enough ammo to fight police for another hour. Fifty magazine clips? Seventy? This is absurd on its face.

As if Mateen wasn’t busy enough, a witness who was “playing dead” said he heard him chit chatting on a cell phone, AND took time to “ask the targets what their race was.”

A look at shooter Omar Mateen and his inexplicable stunt as the worst “security guard” ever. Start at 00:01:12.

Walk around any city street or most establishments in the world and you will see CCTV surveillance cameras everywhere. But in the cartoon world of false flags and staged deceptions, surveillance cameras apparently don’t exist. And if we get anything, it will be a still shot taken from CCTV. In those rare instances when rolling CCTV cameras are presented, the critical footage is stopped or edited out. Why is that exactly? The Orlando Pulse “shooting” is no exception.

One would think that out of 320 “eyewitnesses” — almost all carrying phone cameras in the modern age — that there would be dozens if not hundreds of images from this event. But I can find very few.

Incidentally, all videos that question the official narrative of Orlando have been scrubbed from YouTube; however, I’ve located an excellent archive of 50 of them on Bitchute (link is good).

All emergency transmissions from multiple sources in Orlando from midnight to 3 a.m. the night of the “event” are missing due to a supposed “database service outage.”

FBI requires all agencies to deny records requests.

It’s especially notable that the “victims” in the clip below are being carried in the direction of the club. The film footage below shows no evidence of emergency medical teams (EMTs) or medical personnel being present at the destination of these milling around “victims.”

Nonetheless, a camera was on the scene to film this. Then, as the actors walk past the camera — perhaps thinking they’re out of the line of sight — they stop, grin and Mr. Red Shoes stands up. Yes, Mr. Red Shoe is shown firmly planted on terra firma. And all is broadcast on Fox News.

Who were the “eyewitnesses” at Pulse? Quite an assortment of felons was pulled into the mix.

Here, the standardized grainy dark video footage showing a vague confused scene. Again, who has a video camera that shoots images like this? Answer: nobody.

There are very few videos taken outside. Here is one that emerged. Little detail comes through. Focus in particular on the clip starting at 00:00:25. I think this is stagecraft. Can you see casualties? Not really. The film is once again blurry and grainy. It’s not up to the standard of even older-generation cellphone cameras. The second video is a night test on the older generation 2012 iPhone 4s and Galaxy s3 cameras. Of course, subsequent models that most people used in 2016 are even higher quality.

This is more herky jerky, dark, non-usable footage of an officer cam inside the club. I’ve noticed this wizardry defaults to sound and noises for effect, not vision. We see a time stamp that says 06:10 June 12. The FBI said that police and first responders engaged the shooter inside the club at 2:08 a.m.

Here are some Pulse crime scene photos. This place is far beyond dive-bar conditions. Was it even in use? I don’t think so. Looks like an abandoned set, perfect for staging a fake massacre. More of these photos are here.

This man was supposedly shot four times in the back with the MCX Sig Sauer .223S. NO SURGERIES NEEDED, RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL WITHIN 24 HOURS.

Typical Orlando Pulse “eyewitness” interview. Expressionless sobbing without tears. Does his account make any sense? He claims the shooting erupted about 12:15 to 12:30 a.m. The official narrative says it was after closing time at 2 a.m.

Was this old cop brought out of retirement and dressed up to pose and laugh in the background as part of the charade of a police news conference?

