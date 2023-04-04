French minister slammed for Playboy photoshoot as Paris protests intensify

Remix | April 3, 2023

A French government minister has been scolded by members of her own party after posing for a photoshoot for the cover of Playboy magazine during a time of deep civil unrest following the government’s controversial pension reforms.

In another government faux pas, Marlene Schiappa, who serves as minister for the social economy, will become the first female politician to appear on the front cover of the magazine when the April edition is published.

The 40-year-old minister was fully clothed for the shoot with leaked photos showing her posing in a bow-tied white dress, and another with her wrapped seductively in the French flag. The headline on the front cover reads: “A liberated minister.”

The photo shoot is accompanied by a 12-page interview in which she talks about women’s and LGBT rights.

(***)