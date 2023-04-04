Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince is No Longer Interested in “Pleasing” the U.S.

Watcher Guru | April 4, 2023

The geopolitical landscape seems to be pretty heated at the moment. On one hand, several nations have been taking collective measures to steer away from the U.S. dollar. On the other, they are parallelly playing the blame game for the macro-economy crisis. In fact, leaders from around the world have been outrightly expressing their disapproval.

Now, a recent Wall Street Journal report brought to light that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince recently told his associates that he is no longer interested in pleasing the U.S. In fact, according to unnamed people familiar with the conversation, he asserted that he wants “something in return” for anything he gives out to Washington.

