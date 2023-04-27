News Ticker

After Disastrous Debates in 2020, Democrats Have Decided to Not Hold Presidential Debates in 2024

Gateway Pundit | April 23, 2023

Communists don’t need debates.  Their leaders are chosen. 

As noted in the first chapter of The Steal: Volume II – The Impossible Occurs – Joe Biden was lost during the 2020 campaign.

…former Vice President Joe Biden was a disaster.  He looked lost at times and was embarrassing during the Democrat debates. Early on, it was clear he wasn’t going to be able to take on President Trump.  After a short time, it appeared that none of the Democrats running for office could take on President Trump.

The Democrat debates in 2020 were a total disaster because of the communist-leaning policies of the left that no decent American supported and because their candidates were awful.  TGP reported on this at the time.   In December 2019, the Democrats held a debate and nobody cared.  The debate received the smallest audience to date.  These debates got worse and worse.

