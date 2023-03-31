News Ticker

Ted Nugent Attacks Ukraine’s Zelensky as ‘Homosexual Weirdo’ in Off the Rails Trump Rally Rant Before National Anthem

March 31, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Politics, US News 0

Mediaite | March 25, 2023

Ted Nugent performed at Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Waco, Texas where the rocker dubbed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “homosexual weirdo.”

In a rant on taxes, Nugent screamed about multiple things the federal government is paying for that he’s not in approval of, including supporting Ukraine while the country continues to fight off an invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I want my money back! I didn’t authorize any money to Ukraine to some homosexual weirdo!” Nugent yelled. “I want my money back!”

