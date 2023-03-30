ChatGPT threatens 80 percent of US occupations, study from OpenAI concludes

PM | March 27, 2023

Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) programs, such as ChatGPT, are expected to impact roughly 80 percent of all jobs in the US in the coming years, according to a new study published by ChatGPT developer OpenAI and the University of Pennsylvania.

The Daily Mail reports that the jobs most vulnerable to the AI are “white collar jobs, such as mathematicians, accountants and writers, and occupations making at least $80,000 a year.”

The study analyzed wage and employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and their 2020 and 2021 Occupational Employment series. It sampled 19,265 tasks performed across 1,016 occupations.

According to the study, “at least 10 percent of their work tasks affected by the introduction of LLMs, while approximately 19 percent of workers may see at least 50 percent of their tasks impacted.”

(***)