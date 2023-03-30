How Planned Parenthood Peddles Porn in Red States

American Conservative | March 27, 2023

School libraries and grade school classrooms have become battlefields in America’s culture war. School districts from Broward County in Florida to West Ada School District outside of Boise, Idaho, have stocked pornographic books promoting transgenderism and gay sex. Curricula are curated to get kindergarteners to question their genders and third graders to think about anal sex. Parents are incredulous and irate—and wondering how it has come to this.

The ideology of sexual revolution does not drop down from the sky and land in a school library. There is a plan to bring sexual liberation down to earth. Planned Parenthood has long been in the business of mainstreaming transgenderism, the queer agenda, and “kinky” sex. It has gained such power through strategic control of the administrative state, as we show in our new report from the Claremont Institute.

(***)