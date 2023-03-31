Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Sing for Satan

Real History Channel

How many times have we heard Fake News dismissively mock the “conspiracy theory”™ about elite Satanists and sex rings? The deceptive tactic never varies. They will openly state the seemingly unbelievable truth — thus allowing it to knock itself down as ridiculous. Here’s a typical example — of 100s — from a New York Slimes article of about a month ago:

“By now, you’ve probably heard of QAnon, the internet conspiracy theory … the core falsehood of QAnon is that “a group of Satan-worshiping elites run a child sex ring.”

Back in the 1980s & again in the 90s, such allegations were dismissed as part of the latest “Satanic Panic.” We’re all supposed to respond: “Ha ha. Satanists. Ha ha. These right wing people really are crazy. Ha ha.”

The evidence and in-your-face symbolism supporting the “Satanic Panic” — though abundant and compelling — is always swept aside by apologists by claiming that the symbolism is just “performance art.” This soothing falsehood is usually enough to put a normie back to sleep. But a 2017 music video, which we only just now stumbled across, cannot be explained away so easily by the normies in your life. The song is titled, “Say10” (Satan), from the album “Heaven Upside Down” by admitted Satanist Marilyn Manson.



(***)