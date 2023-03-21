It Turns Out That JPMorgan Bought The ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually ‘A Bag Of Rocks’

Zero Hedge | March 20, 2023

2023 has not been a glowing one for JPMorgan.

In mid-January, we discovered that the giant US bank was tricked into paying $175 million for some millennial’s fake rolodex to enhance its college financial aid platform.

Javice allegedly fabricated an enormous list of “fake customers – a list of names, addresses, dates of birth, and other personal information for 4.265 million ‘students’ who did not actually exist.“

But, now, in mid-March, we may have an even more embarrassing moment for Jamie Dimon.

Some may remember, but in early February, we reported details of a huge nickel trading scam that involved Trafigura (one of the world’s largest commodity traders) facing 100s of millions of dollars in losses, after discovering metal cargoes it bought from an Indian businessman didn’t contain the metal they were supposed to.

(***)