Fed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom Room

Bloomberg | March 3, 2023

A virtual event featuring Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller was scrapped on Thursday after a participant displayed pornographic content that was visible to viewers.

Waller had planned to deliver remarks on the economic outlook to the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America, which was hosting the event.

Thursday’s program “was the victim of a teleconferencing or Zoom hijacking”, Brent Tjarks, an executive director of the group, said via email. “We are working with Zoom and information technology support to ensure this deeply regrettable incident never happens again.”

(***)