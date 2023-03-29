ENDLESS WAR: Pentagon Demands Budget Increase of $842 Billion to Prepare for War Against China

Big League Politics | March 26, 2023

The Pentagon is demanding a budget increase of an astounding $842 billion in order to prepare for war against China, even as they are already waging a costly and counter-productive proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley confirmed to Congress that their federal bureaucracy needs more money to plot war against China.

Milley spoke out of both sides of his mouth while defending the $842 billion proposed Pentagon cash grab. He told Congress that the figure “is extraordinarily expensive,” but claimed “it’s not as expensive as fighting a war. And this budget prevents war and prepares us to fight it if necessary.” He added that China is “moving it down the path toward confrontation and potential conflict with its neighbors and possibly the United States.”

“This budget includes a 40 percent increase over last year’s for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to an all-time high of $9.1 billion,” Austin said while speaking before the Congressional hearing. “That will fund a stronger force posture, better defenses for Hawaii and Guam, and deeper cooperation with our allies and partners.”

