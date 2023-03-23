Did US Treasury Secretary Morganthau Provide Currency Printing Plates to Soviets? And the Instrumental Role of Mole Harry White

High ranking British Lieutenant-General Sir Frederick Morgan was responsible for post-war relief as the United Nations Relief and Recovery Agency’s (UNRRA) chief of operations. During WWII he had been deputy chief of staff in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force (SHAEF).
Like U.S. Gen. George Patton, Morgan voiced his concern about abuses and corruption at the UNRRA and how funds and resources were being used. He stated in January 1946 that there was a secret Zionist organization that was attempting to facilitate an “exodus” of Jewish people from Europe to a new state in Palestine. For speaking out, Morgan’s position at the UNRRA in Germany was terminated.
Patton’s punishment for speaking out about various Zionist plots including the one Morgan addressed, we conclude, was his Dec. 21, 1945, death by assassination in Germany, which was staged to look like car accident.
Morgan stated that he had witnessed an “exodus of Jews from Poland on Russian trains on a regular route from Lodz to Berlin. All of them were well dressed, well fed, healthy and had pockets bulging with money. All of them told the same monotonous story of threats, pogroms, and atrocities in Poland as a reason for their leaving.”
He said, “They certainly do not look like a persecuted people. I believe they have got a plan, a positive plan, to get out of Europe.”
These Jews from Poland and the Soviet East were pouring into West Germany from the East, passing “through” UNRRA-operated camps in the British and U.S. Occupation Zone. While there, many of these travelers, to prepare them for the invasion of Palestine, received paramilitary tactical training from uniformed, non-commissioned officers, many of whom were Haganah and Palmach operatives.
Gen. Morgan not only knew about the arming and training of “displaced persons” before traveling to Palestine (many forced), but he also knew – besides the abundance of U.S. Occupational Marks — that a great proportion of the $3.7 billion in UNRRA funds provided to the organization ($2.7 billion by the U.S.; $625 million by Britain; $135 million by Canada; other sources) was being used purely for a Zionist agenda.
Morgan was thoroughly smeared by the usual suspects in the captured media. Former U.K. Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs Archibald MacLeish stated that when the press had finished with Sir Frederick, “the sum total effect was a lie, a disastrous evil lie.”
UNRRA expected that Morgan would offer his resignation, but he did not do so. His attempt to clarify his concerns “off the record” failed. UNRRA Director and former New York City Fiorello La Guardia (half-Jewish) eliminated his position.
Expressing views that sounded much like Patton’s, Morgan later wrote of the UNRRA, “To serve such an outfit is degradation beyond description. In fact, to have been rejected for such service I have always felt to have been a high honour.”
It should be noted that Gen. Patton pushed for rapid repatriation of displaced people (DP) in his zone back to their country of origin and did not play along with the “exodus to Palestine” program. He was therefore also smeared and removed from his command post in September 1945 to clear the way for the next phase. But Patton didn’t shut up afterward either. He was subsequently murdered just before his return to the US and departure from the military in December, 1945 as the Zionist Palestine plot was in full swing.
Read “Patton Assassinated to Suppress His Criticism of Post-War Policy”
List to “Tim Kelly, Russ Winter Examine the Widely Ignored Assassinations of McKinley, Patton and Forrestal”
Following Patton’s removal, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Eastern Europe arrived in the DP camps. Many of these were returning Polish Jews who had initially been repatriated. In late 1945, the UNRRA conducted several surveys among Jewish refugees, asking them to list their preferred destination for emigration. Among one population of 19,000, nearly all (18,700) named Palestine as their first choice.
Evidence of the sources of the origins of the DP migration wave:
Jewish Telegraph Agency, Feb, 19, 1942
Jewish Telegraph Agency, January 19, 1944
The incoming “displaced refugees” had an abundance of money that consisted almost entirely of a U.S.-occupation currency called “marks.” Interests in the Soviet Union had been given the U.S. printing plates by the US Treasury in 1944. Zionist mole and traitor Harry Dexter White (aka Weit), who we discussed in yesterday’s post played an instrumental role in this controversial decision. There was a critical congressional investigation in 1947 that explored this move.
Read “Harry Dexter White: An Enemy Within”
Soviet defectors fingered White for committing espionage during his public tenure and provided evidence. In March 1945, Whittaker Chambers told the U.S. State Department that White had brought various members of the American Communist Party underground into the U.S. Treasury Department.
In November of ’45, defecting Soviet espionage courier Elizabeth Bentley told investigators of the FBI that White during the war (1942-1943) was photographing U.S. government documents and passing them on to her and NKVD spymaster Jacob Golos.
In 1948, White died of an “overdose of digitalis” after a heart attack following his testimony at a House Un-American Activities Committee.
So it was politically convenient that it wasn’t until 1953 that the U.S. Senate heard the testimony Bentley, who swore that White was responsible for arranging the Treasury plates for printing Allied military marks in occupied Germany to the Soviets, who thereupon printed currency with abandon, sparking a black market and serious inflation throughout the occupied country and costing the U.S. tax payers a quarter of a billion of dollars.
Bentley wrote in her 1951 autobiography that she had been “able through Harry Dexter White to arrange that the United States Treasury Department turn the actual printing plates over to the Soviets. Henry Dexter White under instructions from his Soviet handlers was instrumental in the decision.
So it wasn’t strictly espionage by White but more a captured agent lobbying for a foreign power, the Soviet Union. I am not sure what the difference is in the end, not much?
Although there was push back from the usual suspects, Bentley’s revelations would later be corroborated by a memorandum found in Soviet archives a half a century later. In the memorandum, Gaik Ovakimian, head of the American desk of the NKVD (for which Bentley worked), cites a report from New York (where Bentley was based) from April 14, 1944 (when Bentley was running the Silvermaster group), reporting that, “following our instructions” via Silvermaster, White had obtained “the positive decision of the Treasury Department to provide the Soviet side with the plates for engraving German occupation marks.”
Incredibly, the incorrigible White is revealed in the VENONA decrypts, described in a cable dated Nov. 20, 1944, of accepting a Soviet offer made to White’s wife through the Jewish spy Nathan Silvermaster to arrange help with their daughter’s college tuition.
So much for the back story narrative that treacherous Harry Dexter White was just a lone-wolf Soviet and Zionist rogue agent. This would point to White operating as point of the spear for U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Morganthau himself on a number of traitorous acts. No wonder Harry White (aka Weit) at only age 55 needed to be disposed of via “overdose” in 1948.
What other secrets did White take to the grave?
He was involved with some very dicey, deep-state operations. As head of the Office of Monetary Research, White was able to appoint staff without the normal civil service regulations or background inquiries. He himself was also appointed assistant to Morgenthau in order to act as liaison between the Treasury and the State Department on all matters bearing on foreign relations.
White was also made responsible for the “management and operation of the Exchange Stabilization Fund,” which was not subject to any legislative oversight. These entities allowed White to loot and direct U.S. funds in all sorts of questionable covert areas, including to Zionists taking over in Palestine.
The post-war Poland that these unfortunate Jewish refugees were escaping from was run by the almost 100% Jewish Polish communist party. There were no pogroms or other mistreatment of Jews- the iron fist of Jacob Berman, the virtual dictator of Poland would have made sure of that.
Once again, though- Harry Dexter White is just a convenient scapegoat for Franklin Roosevelt. The Roosevelt administration was loaded with communists because that’s what FDR wanted. He wasn’t the dupe of the communists, he was their leader.
A brief example will suffice to show where FDR’s true loyalties lay. When US Marines landed on Guadalcanal island in August of 1942, they were armed with Springfield bolt-action rifles left over from WW1. Where were their M-1 Garands, Americas most modern rifle? In the Soviet Union. FDR began shipping Garands to the Soviets in July of 1941, even while trying his best to get the US into a shooting war. Ironically, the Soviets didn’t even need these rifles, as they had a better weapon, the PPSh sub machinegun.
post war poland was hell for german though, many could or did not flee from the eastern german teritories now poland. My grandparends father and mother side both had to flee from silesia and i heard enough about atrocities, wish i had questioned them more but now its too late.
Was looking for a good documentary i had once about repatriaton programms with footage from back then, sadly its gone, but found this precious one about revenge on germans after ww2(this time saved local)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxNl0f0rPklk/
1945: THE SAVAGE PEACE
“Major Jordan’s Diaries” is a must read.
http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/wars/jordan/01.html
This is a great book that deserves a book of it’s own. The most eye-opening part is the mass transfer of nuclear materials to the Soviet Union in the summer of 1945. The US was able to build two bombs, Little Boy and Fat Man, and after that there was nothing left to create a third bomb, because all the remaining enriched uranium had been given to Stalin.
Now I’m wondering if the Soviet facilitated exodus of jews to Palestine and the early recognition of Israel were a Soviet effort to get a toe-hold in the middle east. That didn’t work out and the Soviets were forced to side with the muslim Arabs. I don’t think the Soviets ever broke relations with Israel even over the Six Day War.
This article provides plausible explanations for other developments such as Patton’s death.
I was in error. Relations were severed as a result of the ‘67 war.
No they weren’t severed ,never have been:
https://fitzinfo.net/
Protocol 13: “Who will ever suspect all these peoples were stage-managed by us, to a political plan which no one has guessed in the course of centuries?”Biden: The whole world needs Chabad.
https://twitter.com/AndySlo30293431/status/1382823995343507463
Washington props up the Failing Regime
In 1934, Roosevelt established the Export Import Bank to finance increased
trade with the Soviet Union. During World War II, Chase was AMTORG’S principal
bank in handling the many billions of dollars of Lend Lease transactions for Russia.
Roosevelt went all out in supporting the Soviets perhaps because all three of his
personal assistants, Alger Hiss, Lauchlin Currie and Harry Dexter White, were
identified as Soviet agents. Hiss’ mentor was Dean Acheson, formerly of J. P.
Morgan Co. Asst Secretary of State A. A. Berle Jr. testified before the House
UnAmerican Activities Committee Aug. 30, 1948 that “Acheson was the head of the
pro-Russian group in the State Department.” Acheson later became senior partner
of Covington and Burling, obtaining the position for the firm as Washington legal
representative for nine Communist governments. On April 29, 1943, the Board of
Economic Warfare granted a special license to Chematar Corp. of New York to fill
an order from the Soviet Purchasing Commission for 200 lb. uranium oxide, 220 lb.
uranium nitrate, and 25 lb. of uranium metal, commodities virtually unknown at that
time, thus launching the Soviet atomic program.
On Jan. 29, 1944, Special Ambassador W. Averill Harriman in Moscow
informed the State Dept. that “we” must turn over to the Russians the currency
printing plates which had been engraved for the U.S. Treasury by Forbes Co. of
Boston. The State Dept. delayed action on this request for several weeks. On
March 22, Harry Dexter White met with Gromyko at the Soviet Embassy and
assured him the plates would be delivered. Both Harriman and White made daily
demands until the plates were turned over to the Soviet Union April 14, 1944. The
Soviet Union then printed $300 million in currency which was redeemed by the
American taxpayers.
After the “Cold War” began, the financiers continued their efforts to aid the
Soviets. In 1967, the New York Times announced that a new consortium had been
formed to promote trade with Russia, composed of Cyrus Eaton’s Tower Corp.,
Rockefeller’s International Basic Economy Corp., and N.M. Rothschild & Sons of
London. Eaton had begun his career as a $2 a day factotum for John D.
Rockefeller, who later financed his purchase of Canadian Gas & Electric Corp.
https://www.heritage-history.com/site/hclass/secret_societies/ebooks/pdf/mullins_order.pdf
About the Refusniks!!! Inversion again…first WikiFiction…
During the Cold War, Soviet Jews were thought to be a security liability or possible traitors.[6] To apply for an exit visa, the applicants (and often their entire families) would have to quit their jobs, which in turn would make them vulnerable to charges of social parasitism, a criminal offense.[5]
Many Jews encountered systematic, institutional antisemitism which blocked their opportunities for advancement. Some government sectors were almost entirely off-limits to Jews.[6][7] In addition, Soviet restrictions on religious education and expression prevented Jews from engaging in Jewish cultural and religious life. While these restrictions led many Jews to seek emigration,[8] requesting an exit visa was itself seen as an act of betrayal by Soviet authorities. Thus, prospective emigrants requested permission to emigrate at great personal risk, knowing that an official refusal would often be accompanied by dismissal from work and other forms of social ostracism and economic pressure.[citation needed] At the same time, strong international condemnations caused the Soviet authorities to significantly increase the emigration quota.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Refusenik
Many terrorist organizations sprang up in Palestine in an effort
to force the creation of a Zionist state. The largest of these was
Irgun Zvai Leumi, led by Menachim Begin. Another was the Stern
Gang, among whose leaders was Yitzhak Shamir. These, according
to the Los Angeles Times, formed “Israel’s underground beginnings:
and used assassination as a political tool” (June 1, 1980, Part V, p. 2).
As the terror and bloodshed escalated, a Select Committee on
Estimates of the British House of Commons announced that “very
large numbers of Jews, almost amounting to a second Exodus, have
been migrating from Eastern Europe to the American zones of
Germany and Austria with the intention in the majority of cases of
finally making their way to Palestine. It is clear that it is a highly
organized movement, with ample funds and great influence behind
it, but the Subcommittee were unable to obtain any real evidence
who are the real instigators.” A War Investigating Committee,
sent to Europe by the United States Senate, stated that “heavy migration of Jews from Eastern Europe into the American zone of
Germany is part of a carefully organized plan financed by special
groups in the United States.”
It should be noted that this massive ‘exodus’ took place from
Russia and the nations of Eastern Europe which had been aban-
WORLD WAR II – A SUMMARY 207
doned and sealed off behind what Churchill called the “Iron
Curtain.”
It is obvious that this “second exodus” took place with the
consent and full co-operation of Washington, London and Moscow.
Nobody leaves the Soviet Union without permission, yet here we
have clear evidence of the Iron Curtain parting to allow a massive
flood of ‘Jews’ to leave that area and head for Palestine. It was
“carefully planned and financed by special groups in the United
States.”
The reader will note that thirty years earlier, when key personnel were being shuttled from New York to Petrograd in preparation
for the Russian Revolution, the frontiers of a variety of leading
nations miraculously opened up to accomplish the feat. Obviously,
on the highest level of international politics, there are no allies,
enemies or neutrals. All governments bow to the will of the
supreme authority in political affairs! At the Yalta Conference in
1945, according to an authoritative government document, “Roosevelt said he was a Zionist and asked if Stalin was one. Stalin replied that he was one in principle, but recognized the problem.”
(Conferences at Malta and Yalta, 1945, issued by the State Department on March 16, 1955, p. 924).
During 1946 and 1947 the Zionist terror campaign reached a
crescendo. Hundreds of British soldiers were ambushed, shot while
they slept or were blown up in a variety of ways. Two British
soldiers were tortured to death in an orchard and left hanging there.
The British showed a real reluctance to handle this violence in a
firm manner.
Faced with an ever increasing wave of terrorism from within
Palestine, a mounting wave of hundreds of thousands of ‘Jews’
from the Soviet bloc countries and “irresistible pressure” from
Zionists at home and the Truman Administration in Washington, the British government referred the Palestinian problem to the
recently formed United Nations. On November 29, 1947 the U.N .
voted to partition Palestine into two independent states, one Jewish
and one Arab, by October 1, 1949. P206
https://chinhnghia.com/Griffin-DescentIntoSlavery1980.pdf
ON August 6th, 1945, Harry Truman, President of the United States,
surprised the world with the following announcement:
“Twenty-four hours ago a U.S.A.F. bomber dropped a single
bomb on Hiroshima. The effect of this bomb was greater than that
of 20,000 tons of trinitrotoluol (T.N.T.). This was an atomic bomb.”
Two years later, the thirty-one-year-old Rabbi Korff, one of the
leaders of the Stern terrorist organisation, led a march of 600
fanatical rabbis to Washington, where as their spokesman he
demanded that on account of events in Palestine, the United States
should drop another atomic bomb—on London. Rabbi Korff openly
threatened Washington’s successor with the power of world Jewry.
(The Jews Have Got The Atom Bomb, page 3, edited by Gerald K.
Smith.)
https://ia600306.us.archive.org/19/items/TheWorldConquerors-TheRealWarCriminals1958/MARSCHALKOLouis-The_World_Conquerors_1958–OCR.pdf
Communism took root in Russia, only with the full financial support of Hebrews in New York, NY. Small Problem, Communism is ALWAYS imposed by guns. If world communism wasn’t going to be controlled by jews, then there would be no world government..period. The Soviet Union would have starved to death if Nixon hadn’t sold then ALL of the USA’s grain surplus (while the Vietnam was was wrapping up). Google, the Great Grain Robbery. (hint, no info on wikipedia?) The USA and it’s allies kept the Soviets alive with technology transfers and thus cold war was a hoax.
J. Edgar Hoover tried to warn us,
The menace of communism in this country will remain a menace until the American people make themselves aware of the techniques of communism. No one who truly understands what it really is can be taken in by it. Yet the individual is handicapped by coming face to face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst.
After listening to Maj. Jordan’s speech and Fletcher Prouty’s interview I began to see a strange pattern emerging, in both cases the US was arming nations it would soon be at war with: the USSR and Vietnam, here the fun begins. Now why would the US do such a thing, the only proposition I could come up with is: poor US had no friends to play with cause they had no toys so rather than going back home alone and fall back into a deep depression she realized that if she sold some of her toys to her potential friends she would make a few bucks with that, she would have all the friends she ever wanted and she would now play for as long as her friends could stand. Of course that meantshe would have to lie, cheat and kill but hey, when you’re king of the hill the rules don’t apply to you, you just make them as you go and if anyone complains, you just found a new friend, you always win!
As to know whether FDR was a communist... HELL YEAH, in early 1939, he tried to become a card carrying party member. He applied for membership at the front League of American Writers but Earl Browder, General Secretary of the Communist Party USA, returned his application saying: "Don't get mixed up in this, there is going to be a lot of controversy about it." That was the understatement of the decade!
That was a fascinating article guys, saved. There's so much we still don't know... isn't that wonderful.