Amazon Announces Store Closures in High Crime Cities

Summit News |March 8, 2023

Amazon has announced it will be closing several grocery stores in high crime cities like NYC, Seattle and San Francisco, but claims the measure is related to “cost-cutting”.

The retail giant said it would be permanently shutting down eight of its 29 Amazon Go stores, which are designed for maximum convenience as the shopper can just scan the items as they leave, with no staff required.

Criminals can also conveniently jump over the barrier with no one there to stop them.

Despite the cashier-free system helping Amazon’s bottom line, the company claimed it was closing the outlets because they haven’t met profitability expectations.

“The stores being closed include two in downtown Seattle that had already been shut on a temporary basis, leaving five in the city. In addition it is closing two in New York City and four in San Francisco. The six closings of stores still operating are due to take place April 1,” reports CNN.

The first such store opened by Amazon in 2016 in Seattle was subsequently looted by Black Lives Matter “protesters” during the George Floyd riots.

