July 22, 2023

The House Select Committee on Jan. 6 hired another television producer last month to elevate the drama of its summer show trials which concluded Thursday. Season two will debut in September.

In June, the committee hired Dan Przygoda, an Emmy-nominated news producer whose résumé includes stints at Bloomberg, ABC News Nightline, and Good Morning America, to help stage the theatrics for the panel’s series of televised hearings.

Przygoda joined former ABC News President James Goldston to assist in the televised production, after Goldston’s hiring was reported in early June. The committee had already held three out of eight of its summer hearings by the time Przygoda announced his role.

The committee’s employment of television news producers to dramatize its proceedings showcases how the partisan probe has approached its work of persecuting political opponents in a public forum absent a legitimate defense. The panel’s series of summer hearings possesses all the hallmarks of the Soviet-era show trials in the 1930s where regime dissidents were dragged before the public courts and declared guilty without fair representation.

