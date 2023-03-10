JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon’s records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

Reuters | March 9, 2023

A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory’s lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. Rakoff did not explain his reasoning in his one-sentence order.

The U.S. Virgin Islands is seeking damages from JPMorgan for allegedly aiding in Epstein’s sex trafficking by keeping him as a client, and missing red flags about his misconduct on Little St. James, a private island he owned.

(***)