South Africa in ‘National State of Disaster’ following collapse of power grid

PM | Feb. 9, 2023
On Thursday, South Africa declared a National State of Disaster as the country’s power grid continues to collapse despite scheduled power outages lasting up to 12 hours by the state run power company Eskom, which supplies 90 percent of the entire country’s power.
According to a statement from the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, “Considering the magnitude, severity, and progression of the severe electricity supply constraint.”
The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) declared the “national state of disaster to prevent the possible progression to a total blackout from occurring and taking into account the possibility to augment existing measures already undertaken by the organs of state to deal with electricity supply constraint.”
Prior to the handover of power by the notorius f.w de klerk to the south african communist party front, the a.n.c, in 1994 Eskom was considered one of the best award winning concerns of its type globally. At that stage south africa was exporting electricty to neighbouring countries. What has followed is a veritable carnival of corruption, theft, incompetance, nepotism & racism by the same gang of crooks, con-artists & common thueves who are now claiming to be performing Herculean feat’s of brain-storming to try & remedy this unexpected state of affairs..The same lot , who control Eskom, have in mind to retrench ad many as 500 more white technicians,.
The antiwhite non whites running that sad nation absolutely cannot maintain what the White man invented.
Buy an electric car they say.