San Francisco Falls Into The Abyss

February 12, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, US News 0

Hoover Institute | Jan. 20, 2023

No major American city has failed at the same level as Detroit, whose population dropped from 1.85 million people in 1950 to about 630,000 today. Move over Detroit, here comes San Francisco, which lost 6.3 percent of its population between 2019 and 2021, a rate of decline larger than any two year-period in Detroit’s history and unprecedented among any major US city.

