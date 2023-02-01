In St. Louis, MO (49% Black/43% White) 95% Of Known Homicide Suspects In 2022 Are Black

V Dare | Jan. 22, 2023

Out of 318,000 people, St. Louis is 49.2 percent black 43.9 percent white (as of 2010 U.S. Census).

Our good friends at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department put out not only an annual report on crime broken down by race, but a weekly analysis of the yearly crime rate.

Also, conveniently, breaking out violent crime by the race of suspects.

And for the year 2022, two years after the joyous year Black Lives Matter triumphed nationwide courtesy of the ghost of George Floyd, what percent of homicides in St. Louis have a black suspect?

For 2022, 141 of 148 known homicide suspects were black, or 95% of known homicide suspects in the 43% white city of St. Louis were black.

