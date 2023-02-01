Silicon Valley’s Anti-White Racial Dysgenics Program

Counter- Currents | Jan. 26, 2023

The defining characteristic of twenty-first-century social interaction is the movement from in-person human contact towards moderated interaction online, increasingly manipulated as if human beings are livestock in a laboratory experiment. One of the most frightening aspects of this Big Brother scenario is that our digital overlords in Left-wing Silicon Valley seem to have a definite opinion about our racial dating preferences. They really do not want white people to meet each other and fall in love when they can be having someone else’s babies.

Is this a crazy conspiracy theory? Why don’t you try a few experiments at home? If you have an iPhone, open the app store and search “dating apps for blacks.”

