AZ Senate/House Elections Presenter Claims That Sinaloa Cartel Uses Bribes, Money Laundering, Election Fraud to Control Elected Officials and Traffic Drugs, Humans, Ballots in Arizona

Feb. 24, 2023

The Arizona Senate and House Elections Committees yesterday heard testimony and presentations from multiple individuals regarding election anomalies and potential fraud in Arizona’s elections over many years.

During the meeting, legislators considered a presentation by Jacqueline Breger, which, if true, exposed absolutely bombshell information regarding massive corruption and collusion between American politicians, appointed government officials, and the Sinaloa Cartels. The money laundering and racketeering scheme allegedly uses fraudulent mortgages, real estate transactions, and insurance claims in Maricopa County to hide money made through cartel human trafficking, drug trafficking, and bribery of elected officials, and to rig elections, intimidate, or murder those who threaten the operation.

The scheme allegedly creates identities, credentials, and professional licenses for “non-existent individuals,” which if true, could be used for fake voter registrations. The Maricopa County computer database is also used for the alleged “removal of genuine documents from the county system.”

Breger identifies herself as a longtime Arizona resident and a forensic investigator with the Harris/Thaler Law Corporation, investigating multi-state racketeering and corruption. She states that she holds a masters degree in marketing and honors degrees in Finance, Financial Accounting, Business, statistics, economics, and business strategy.

