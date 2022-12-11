Ukraine’s Naftogaz says Russian attacks damaged 350 gas facilities

Yahoo Finance- Reuters | Dec. 7, 2022

Recent Russian attacks on Ukraine have damaged 350 natural gas facilities in the country though production should be largely restored by year-end, Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Chernyshov said the loss of gas production capacity amounted to a value of around $700 million.

“We have started the heating season – we expect it to be the hardest ever,” said Chernyshov.

