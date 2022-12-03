‘Tinfoil Hat’ Folks Get the Last Laugh: Former CIA Chief Brennan Lauded Chemtrails in CFR Speech

On June 29, 2016, CIA Director John Brennan delivered a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations during which he clearly confessed in plain English to the use of geoengineering around the globe. He touts the benefits of spraying aerosol particles in the atmosphere to allegedly reflect sunlight. He then finishes by stating that this technology could cause countries to rise up and oppose one another. This is an admission that they have technology that can manipulate the weather, and even use it as a weapon.

Furthermore, it’s Winter Watch’s contention that this method is used for behavior modification on human populations. It creates a listless, lower reactive mind to fog the ability to tell the difference between real and unreal. This is constantly tested in real time via the staged deceptions and surreal CGI.

These empty suits are out-of-control transhumanists trying to play God and with nature. With this admission, the disingenuous “conspiracy theorist” debunking of the chemtrail evidence is looking more and more dicey and suspect. Who is wearing the tinfoil hat now, suckers.

Aerosal is the preferred method of delivery especially if the goal is penetrating the blood brain barrier. The goal isn’t always die off or making people ill, but zombification.

Aerosol particles with a diameter of 1-15 mm mass median diameter (MMD) are readily absorbed by lung cells following inhalation, the primary mode of infection by most biological agents.

Weather Modification 101: Would love to see somebody try and debunk this one. It is from Nexrad’s actual website.

Excellent documentary on geoengineering and chemtrailing (Italian with English subtitles):