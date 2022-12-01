Released JFK Files Reveal US Military Personnel Intercepted Coded Messages About Assassination Plot

After 55 years of suppression, U.S. intelligence recently released documents from the classified JFK assassination archive that reveal there were two code operators in secret American military installations independent of one another who discovered chatter — decidedly secret chatter — about the coming assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Here are government links to the newly released documents: (1) – (2) – (3) – (4) – (5) – (6)
In addition the NSA declassifed in 2017 this document relating to one of the code operators, David F. Christensen.
You will note that the narrative surrounding these code operators is that they “had mental issues and breakdowns” shortly after trying to go up the chain of command with their intelligence. What a coinkydink. It goes without saying that mental issues can be brought about synthetically in otherwise normal people. There is strong indication that is what happened to James Forrestal, to cite one example.
The Case of James Forrestal and the Take Downs of Real America Firsters
Private First Class Eugene Dinkin worked in Metz, France. He was a cryptographic code operator for the U.S. Army and, in early November 1963, three weeks before the assassination, he discovered a plot to assassinate the president of the United States.
Updated: Although these new documents don’t name names that Dinkins is alleged to have come across- an open source search reveals a slew of articles and comments going back years suggesting the following were involved connected with Dinkins information even before the new revelations: French-Corsican assassin Jean Souetre, Guy Banister and William Harvey.
For example a 1999 FOIA request log where the link now comes up gray. The rest however is revealing.
[PDF]FOIA Logs for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – Government Attic www.governmentattic.org/docs/FOIA_Logs_CIA_1999-2004.pdf
Dec 10, 2007 – ALLEGATIONS THAT EUGENE DINKINS HAD KNOWLEDGE OF PRESIDENT KENNEDY …… WILLIAM KING HARVEY; CLARA “C.G.” HARVEY …… JEAN RENE SOUETRE …… F-1999-01037 GUY BANNISTER ASSOCIATES.
As Winter Watch covered, Howard Hunt fingered William Harvey’s involvement as well as an assassin he dubbed the “French grassy-knoll gunman.” Guy Bannister, who died mysteriously soon after the JFK hit, was affiliated with David Ferrie and Lee Harvey Oswald. Hunt is about as close as one can get to an operational insider revelation.
The Shakespearean Tale of E. Howard Hunt’s JFK Assassination Confession
Private Dinkin had a friend mail a letter to Robert Kennedy. The letter warned RFK that an assassination plot was underway and would occur in Texas around Nov. 28, 1963. Dinkin said that the plan was that the murder would be blamed on either a communist or a negro.
Dickins then deserted his post and made it to Switzerland to a U.N. press briefing room, where he thought he might get a better reception. The U.S. military picked him up and shipped him off to Walter Reed to a psychiatric ward. He was confined for the next six months. The two now-released cables confirm that Dinkins went to Geneva on Nov. 6 with his story. Neither the FBI nor the Warren Commission ever investigated the Dinkin case.
Completely separate from Dinkins, David Christensen was an Air Force sergeant who was stationed at a listening post in Kirknewton, Scotland. He intercepted a communication in October 1963 that an assassination attempt would be made on Kennedy. Sgt. Christensen, like Eugene Dinkin, was summarily “committed to a mental institution.” Most curiously, it was necessary to keep classified information and details about the two military personnel for 55 years. Why?
A letter Christensen wrote is here from the document dump. It is rambling, but he mentions the JFK assassination link he received “six weeks to one month” before the big event. He goes on to name “fuckin’ Forney and Delaughter” as being instrumental in blocking him from getting the intel to NSA. He then refers to Forney and Delaughter as organized crime.
Documents reveal that an interview related to Christensen was conducted in 1978 by two staffers (Kenneth Klein and Gary Cornwell) of the House Select Committee on Assassinations. I find it curious that this interview was with a Sgt. Stevenson, who was stationed with Christensen, not the source himself. Stevenson discounted the Christensen story. So the committee knew about Christensen’s claims but didn’t pursue the source? Here is how they dealt with it in the memorandum:
The staffers remain particularly interested in determining the name of the individual who Mr. Christensen believes relates to the assassination. They will explore means of determining this information to include the possibility of having Sgt. Stevenson call Christensen and ask him for the identity (Stevenson indicated his extreme unwillingness to do this).
Winter Watch Takeaway: Seriously? Why didn’t Klein and/or Cornwall make the call or visit to Christensen? First they brand Christensen as a crazy and then fail to pursue a contact with him. What a circus and typical Crime Syndicate cover up and M.O, and a method we encounter with a lot in other crimes.
This account also answers the refrain from pajama people that “someone would talk.” The answer is they do, and frequently are suppressed, killed, gaslighted and thrown into mental institutions.
Read: Zapruder’s JFK Assassination Footage Altered by Nefarious Forces
First off, JFK was not trusted and probably hated by many of his generals as he was seen as a traitor to the American people. He was also seen as a communist sympathizer. JFK’s dream was for the eventual elimination of US military forces and the total disarmament of the American population. His was a grand view of a one world government with all security forces to be under the direction of the United Nations. Please research Public Law 87-297 if you doubt my statements.
More on PL 87-297
“On September 25, 1961, John F. Kennedy gave a speech at the United Nation calling for the complete disarmament of the United States and Soviet Union. The next day, September 26, 1961, Kennedy signed Public Law 87-297, “Arms Control and Disarmament Act”. In the over fifty years since, our government and military leaders have been disarming our country – and looting it at the same time. We were funding a military that was being dismantled in the United States – and building a military offshore. So it would seem, the only real ‘superpower’ this government has is the ability to create a false reality for the masses using Mainstream Media and American Pravda wire service as the funnels for propaganda and social conditioning for the demise of the nation.”
http://www.channelingreality.com/NAU/IVHS/nafta_superhighway_Info_Page4.htm
Again, this is not all on Kennedy’s shoulders. It started in earnest at the end of WWII with the formation of the United Nations. Many leaders in the Allied Command like Eisenhower were also secretly behind such a disarmament plan. What I’m saying is Kennedy played as big a part as any in the sell out of America and should not be considered as some kind of “America first” hero.
P.S. The best analysis of the Zapruder film you will find
https://www.assassinationscience.com/johncostella/jfk/intro/index.html
I agree. JFK was part and parcel of the Establishment. I am surprised that State Dept. publication 7277 “Freedom From War: A Program for General and Complete Disarmament” doesn’t get more attention. John J. McCloy was one of JFK’s disarmament advisors was the “Chairman of the Board” of the Establishment as well as a member of the Warren Commission.
Whoever wanted JFK killed felt they weren’t being treated well by JFK and expected much better treatment under LBJ. The three likely candidates are:
1. LBJ himself
2. The military/intelligence community
3. Israel
As much as a bastard as he was, I don’t think LBJ was the mastermind.
The military/intelligence community got their war in Vietnam but it was conducted in such a screwed up way, they probably wished they hadn’t. Further. Soviet nuclear capabilities were allowed to meet and exceed ours and the Chinese also got the bomb. Also Cuba was left unmolested.
That leaves our greatest ally. If Israel viewed having their existence absolutely dependent on acquiring nuclear weapons, that would be an incentive to take some very high risks to get them. Including assassinating a president who was actively trying to prevent them from doing so.
Who got MUCH better treatment after the assassination? When you think of the theft of highly enriched uranium from the Apollo PA NUMEC plant and the USS Liberty affair were basically ignored by the US government, it’s hard to say Israel didn’t greatly benefit.
No, JFK was not going to end the fed. And the thought that his assassination was due to racists angry about desegregation or Texas oil men trying to protect the oil depletion allowance are ridiculous and don’t explain why the government covered up the assassination by presenting a lone nut as being responsible. JFK’s defense and space spending were VERY good for Texas.
My guess is that the global government crowd and international jewry often worked together (WW1, WW2, Boer War) but were separate entities and the jews would do whatever was in their interest even if it conflicted with the WASPish internationalists. The JFK presidency was one of those issues.
Today, of course, international jewry is the dominant partner.
I’m skeptical of all evidence “just found.” Still finding chunks of the cross Jesus died on. “New found” footage of the planes on 911. Documents from the “Archive” proving…
The JFK assassination has been a great bad made-for-TV psy-op, obviously still has legs, but behind Lindy and the Moon. The holograms, synthetic bio-robots and AI will leave that BS in the dust.
There was no truth in 1963 and there is no truth in 2021.
https://escapedwageslave.blogspot.com/2018/11/jfk-55.html
You need to use language properly. These documents were released, possibly in error- not just found.
Always an error. The one link of incompetence.
Like many I can rush type. I see your logic, my apologies.
“Astrologically. I was born into the sign of Skeptic, in the House of JFK. The core of my personality is a Bullshit Detector going off all-the-freaking-time and its core is the John F. Kennedy ‘assassination.”
I’m sorry all, but that rocks. Quit believing half the lies and half the truths. Go all in or don’t go at all.
Cheers
“In two days it was going to be Holy Communion Day for me and the 2nd grade class of St. Elephants.”
LOL, It was grade 3 for me..
Loved the article in the link. Hints of Dave McGowan type humor. I peg this as Americas first false flag mass shooting: “Howard Unruh’s “Walk of Death” foretold an era in which such tragedies would become all too common”.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/story-first-mass-murder-us-history-180956927/
The article provides a view that a grassy knoll assassin would have. I think one skilled marksman with the proper rifle could have accomplished the assassination. But NOT from the 6th floor of the TSBD.
Nearly 20 years ago, two documentaries were presented “Beyond the Magic Bullet” and “Inside the Target Car”. They were designed to show that an assassin from the 6th floor of the TSBD was responsible as claimed by tge Warren Commission.
BTMB created to mannequins made with human tissue and bone equivalent materials to represent JFK and Connally. The geometry, weapon and ammunition were closely matched to the Warren Commission version as possible. The bullet entered JFK’s back within an inch of where autopsy photos indicated the actual wound was. However, the exit wound was in JFK’s chest, several inches below the throat where Parkland doctors and autopsy photos show it was. Without going any further, the most unambiguous wound locations agreed upon by conspiracy theorist and lone nutter show that for the Single Bullet Theory to be true, the SBT shot could NOT have originated from the 6th floor of the TSBD. Since the 4th and 5th floor were occupied by others during the assassination and the lower floor windows were either closed or completely blocked by the large oak tree that partially obscured the view from the 6th floor, the SBT shot could NOT have even come from the TSBD.
The Warren Commission proposed the SBT to explain wounds to JFK and Connally as coming from the rifle found in the 6th floor happening faster than the rifle was capable of being operated. If the SBT is false, we are back in conspiracy land.
The Warren Commission and the House Select Committee on Assassinations must have known this since they have to show JFK leaning forward to make the SBT from the 6th floor of the TSBD work. But photos show JFK was sitting upright at the time.
The other documentary, ITTC, tries to disprove a grassy knoll shooter for the head shot and shows how it came from the 6th floor of the TSBD. They set up a shooter with rifle, ammunition and geometry as close to Zapruder frame 312 as possible. The damage to the skull is similar to the actual assassination but what is glossed over id that 1) the bullet was intact and 2) the intact bullet struck the dashboard where the steering wheel is located.
Leaving aside the fact that the actual assassination bullet fragmented, it would be reasonable to assume that one of the fragments would have closely followed the trajectory of the intact bullet of the demonstration. But this would have meant the limo driver should also have been wounded which he was not.
When the fact that actual damage to the limo was higher and to the right of where it occurred in the demo from the 6th floor of the TSBD is considered, it also corroborates the conclusion reached from the demo performed in BTMB – that the head shot also came from a lower level than the 6th floor of the TSBD, and probably from a point further clockwise when viewing the scene from above.
I think 3 shots from the Dal-Tex building by a single rifleman could account for a simple explanation of the physical evidence of the assassination. It is close enough to the TSBD so that the shots could be presented in such a way to pin them on a single assassin (Oswald) in the TSBD. This would be much easier to coordinate a frame-up/coverup. Much easier for the shooter to escape undetected. The triangulated fire theories are too complicated and too easy for something to go wrong which always happens in these things.
There were probably numerous support people salted in the crowd for lookout, logistics and distraction. To see how this works and how they escape, look at the Mossad assassination of Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh in Dubai back in January 2010. This time much was caught on cameras that didn’t mysteriously become unavailable.