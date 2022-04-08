Zapruder’s JFK Assassination Footage Altered by Nefarious Forces

‘It is misleading to claim that scientific advances and scholarly experiments can cause all photo fakes to be unmasked. Questions about authenticity remain. Many photos that once were considered genuine have recently been determined to be faked.’ —Dino Brugioni (1921-2015), legendary CIA photo interpreter and author of Photofakery: The History and Techniques of Photographic Deception and Manipulation
Editor Note: This post should be studied in tandem with our post yesterday about the missing Oswald fingerprint evidence. It establishes the pattern of altering, obfuscating and deep sixing the actual events of the conspiracy. Thus it is fundamental to awakening to how our world really works.
JFK Files Released in 2017 Indicate Evidence of Oswald’s Fingerprints on Rifle was ‘Lost’
LBJ Hitman ‘Mac’ Wallace’s Fingerprints Found in Texas Book Depository
Doug Horne, is the former chief analyst of military records at the Kennedy Assassination Records Review Board. The interview below is long, repetitive and meticulous, so I will summarize it. In the video, legendary CIA photo interpreter Dino Brugioni speaks for the first time about his examination of the Zapruder footage while at the CIA’s National Photographic Interpretation Center on one Saturday evening, the day after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
In addition to this interview, Horne’s analysis may be read here. In my view, this provides some of the most compelling evidence yet that the murder of JFK was a coup d’état. It is hard to imagine a pyjama person coming away from attentive listening to this interview without an awakening.
Brugioni was one of the first in the chain of custody of the Zapruder film. He was unaware that a different team at NPIC performed a second examination of the footage the following evening and believes that the Zapruder film that resides in CIA’s archives today is not the film he saw the day after the assassination.
After he personally prepared a frame-by-frame panel board of the film, Brugioni was surprised to discover that the film shown to the public was altered. Furthermore, the film’s chain of custody has been misrepresented for decades. In reality, the Zapruder film was in the custody of the CIA (including Brugioni initially) and an element of the Secret Service — not LIFE magazine — from late Saturday evening through Monday morning of that fateful weekend.
Even though TIME, Inc. (more commonly referred to in this instance as LIFE magazine) had purchased the Zapruder film on Nov. 25, 1963, the Monday following JFK’s assassination for $150,000, it was never shown publicly by TIME or LIFE as a moving picture.
Winter Watch has spotted other red flags concerning TIME-LIFE that suggest it was a key deep-state Crime Syndicate operative during this era. In fact, Timothy O’Leary said as much about the publication in a newly revealed video of an LSD project reunion in 1979, which we covered here.
Incredibly, it wasn’t until Aug. 1, 1998, that the Zapruder film was designated as an “assassination record.” A legal “taking” of the film was required in order to preserve it in perpetuity for the American people as part of the JFK Records Collection.
As we will discuss, Abraham Zapruder, a Ukrainian-born Jewish clothing manufacturer, was the “Lucky Larry” Silverstein of the whole sordid JFK affair. His heirs were given $16 million in “just compensation” for the taking of the film by the U.S. government.
The Review Board commissioned an authenticity study of the Zapruder film. Noted retired Kodak film chemist Roland Zavada performed the one-man study. Zavada studied the film’s edge print and perceived anomalies in the bleed-over imagery in the intersprocket area of the fottage. Zavada’s formal conclusion in his report concerning the supposed original that was taken by Zapruder to the Kodak plant in Dallas was this: “After the dupes were found satisfactory, the original film was slit to 8 mm.” The official narrative is that within 24 hours, Zapruder was cutting a deal with TIME-LIFE for the film. This account can be read in Horns’ article.
Following a pattern to this day that Winter Watch mockingly calls the “Dealey Plaza” effect, newsstand copies of the Nov. 29 issue of LIFE came out with a total of 31 fuzzy, poor-resolution, black-and-white images of enlarged individual frames of the film. Twenty-eight of them were quite small, two were medium-sized and one was a large-format reproduction. What is hard to understand, in retrospect, is why LIFE magazine published such muddy, indistinct images of a film on which its parent company, TIME, Inc., had spent $150,000?
The True Chain of Custody of the Zapruder Film
There are three recorded interviews of the men who handled the briefing boards of the film. Dino A. Brugioni was the chief information officer and “briefing board czar” at NPIC for about two-and-a-half decades. Next, at the second event, an altered film was handed off to Homer A. McMahon, the former head of NPIC Color Lab, and Morgan Bennett “Ben” Hunter, McMahon’s assistant at that time.
Brugioni categorically states in the aforementioned interview that his primary assistants — Bill Banfield, the head of the photography and the graphics departments, and Ralph Pearse, lead photogrammatrist at NPIC — were present during his examination, as were two secret service agents, one of whom had the dubious name “Bill Smith.” McMahon and Hunter were not present. Two sets of briefing boards were made by Brugoni and his crew at NPIC: one for the customer (the Secret Service), and one for CIA Director John McCone. The two Secret Service officials only took the film with them and departed without saying where they were going.
This offers stagecraft clues as to how honest officials to this day can be manipulated though the use of a compartmentalized operation with a few moles inserted between. In the first operation, the NPIC work crew (Brugioni’s) made briefing boards, using enlargements of individual frames from the true camera and original Zapruder film. In the second, NPIC work crew (McMahon’s) also made briefing boards, the very next night, using enlargements of frames from an altered Zapruder film, masquerading as the camera original.
As Burgini exclaims throughout the interview, neither group was aware of the other group’s activity that weekend, nor were they intended to be. Furthermore, Brugioni stated that if there had been additional activity, as duty officer that entire weekend (including Monday, the day of President Kennedy’s funeral) he should have been the person notified.
During the interview at Brugioni’s home on April 28, 2011, he was shown a good image of frame 313 from the extant Zapruder film — the so-called “head explosion” — obtained from the National Archives. Mr. Brugioni was quite startled to find out that this was the only frame graphically depicting the “head explosion” in the extant film, which the National Archives has characterized as “the original film.” He insisted that the head explosion he viewed multiple times on Nov. 23, 1963, was of such a great size and duration (in terms of time) that there should be many more frames depicting that explosion than “just the one frame” (frame 313), as shown in the Zapruder film today.
Furthermore, he said the “head explosion” depicted in the Zapruder film today is too small in size and too low in the frame to be the same graphic depiction he recalls witnessing in the Zapruder film. Brugioni also stated that the head explosion he viewed was a large “white cloud” that surrounded President Kennedy’s head and was not pink or red, as shown in the extant Zapruder film.
Per Horne, the main goal with the Zapruder film was to match the clandestine, post-mortem surgery on JFK’s head wounds at Bethesda Naval Hospital, as it would have provided a rough guide for the massive head wound in the top and right side of the skull that had to be painted onto selected Zapruder film frames the next day, on Sunday. No such parietal-temporal-frontal wound was seen at Parkland Hospital in Dallas by any of the treatment staff the day Kennedy was shot and treated there. It had to be added to selected Zapruder film frames to match the illicit post-mortem cranial surgery at Bethesda that was being misrepresented in the autopsy photos as “damage from the assassin’s bullet.” In addition to painting on a false wound, of course, the forgers at “Hawkeyeworks” would have had to obscure — black out — the real exit wound, in the right rear of JFK’s head, that was seen in Trauma Room One at Parkland Hospital.
Captain Sands and ‘Bill Smith’ as Operational Crime Syndicate Moles
Homer McMahon, during his tape-recorded ARRB interview, stated he was not contacted by the duty officer at NPIC (Brugioni), which would have been normal procedure. Ben Hunter recalled a Navy Captain named “Sands” being present, but he did not initially recall a Secret Service agent being present, only someone in civilian clothes. Homer McMahon did not independently recall Captain Sands; but when informed of Hunter’s recollection, McMahon did subsequently remember the presence of a Navy captain, who had met the customer and granted him access to NPIC.
Brugioni revealed both in 2009 and 2011 that U.S. Navy Capt. Pierre Sands was the NPIC executive director — the No. 2 man in the chain of command — in November 1963. No mention was made during the interviews, by either McMahon or Hunter, of Dino Brugioni, Bill Banfield, Ralph Pearse or any other NPIC personnel. Only Sands. Homer McMahon vividly remembered that the “customer” at NPIC that night was a single Secret Service agent named “Bill Smith.” Yes Agent Smith, you can’t make this stuff up.
According to McMahon, “Bill Smith” came to NPIC in Washington, D.C., having already examined the home movie and was already pushing a narrative that only three shots had been fired at the occupants of President Kennedy’s limousine on Elm Street, and that they had all been fired from the Texas School Book Depository by Lee Harvey Oswald.
Smith told McMahon and Hunter that the work was to be treated as “above Top Secret,” on a strictly “need-to-know” basis, and that not even McMahon’s boss was to know anything about it. McMahon and Hunter were instructed that they could not even answer questions from their immediate supervisors. This would have to be referred to Captain Sands.
Both McMahon and Hunter agreed that the prints mounted on the four briefing board panels (shown below) in the National Archives were indeed the prints they made the night of their “NPIC event.” McMahon stated that the prints had been trimmed down to a slightly smaller size for what they had printed.
The NPIC’s Director, Arthur C. Lundahl by every indication was involved in the background throughout this operation.
The section in Horne’s article called “Brazen Deception by ‘Bill Smith’ of the Secret Service“ should be read. For the impatient, the money quote and conclusion is: “The film brought to NPIC from ‘Hawkeyeworks’ by ‘Bill Smith’ was created there, but it was not just ‘developed’ — it was a re-creation of the Zapruder film after its alteration at that facility, intended to masquerade as an original out-of-camera, unslit (16 mm wide), ‘double 8’ film.”
The Role of Abraham Zapruder
Many have observed that Zapruder’s vantage point filming the motorcade was obscured by a large sign for Stemmons Freeway. It’s behind this sign that JFK appeared to be hit in the neck area and emerged grabbing his throat.
There are also about 50 eyewitnesses who suggest the vehicle went into a rolling stop in the area behind this sign. This stop is not shown on the Zapruder film. It’s important to note that other films were taken that could collaborate this rolling stop aspect, but they were seized by agents afterward. Some of those were returned after being altered to conform to the narrative. However, even though the Zapruder film had the advantage of a Stemmons Freeway sign to obscure the event, it was also necessary to remove film frames to conform to the narrative, and that appears to be exactly what happened as shown below.
The question also begs: Why Abraham Zapruder? After all, there were many residents in Dealey Plaza filming the motorcade and all were compelled by characters claiming to be FBI or CIA to give up their cameras and film. Unlike Zapruder, none were given the opportunity to accompany their film to a lab, authorize copies and eventually negotiate a selling price with major media.
Secret Service agent “Bill Smith” provided a clue that links him directly to Abraham Zupruder. He told Homer McMahon that a patriotic citizen in Dallas had donated the camera-original film to the Secret Service out of a sense of duty, and that the individual did not want to make any money off of the film, and so he had given it to the Secret Service for free. In reality, Abraham Zapruder was determined to make as much money as he could off of the film, and did.
Smith told McMahon he had personally couriered the undeveloped film himself to a Top Secret Kodak film lab called “Hawkeyeworks,” which McMahon knew to be in Rochester, New York, at Kodak headquarters. Dino Brugioni himself repeatedly mentioned the “Hawkeye Plant” and the capabilities of that state-of-the-art, high-tech laboratory during his 2009 and 2001 interviews with Peter Janney and Doug Horne. Brugioni said with great reverence, on several occasions, “They could do anything.”
Orville Nix Treated Differently
Orville Nix filmed the scene from the south side of Elm and had his copy returned to him after considerable editing. Furthermore, nobody offered Nix, nor any of the other dozen or so witnesses filming that day, large compensation for their footage.
Zapruder was a top-ranked 33rd-degree Freemason and inspector general of the Scottish Rite. He was also a member of several influential Dallas County political bodies. What a coincidence. Nix was an air conditioning engineer who apparently left school after the fourth grade.
A $16 million payday for the Zapruders is strange to say the least, with Nix receiving $5,000 for his efforts. His was sold to UPI. Jewish journalist Reese Schonfeld, who later became one of the co-founders of CNN, stewarded the film at UPI. When UPI returned the copyright and all of its copies to the Nix family in 1992, the original film was missing.
Additionally, when Nix was interviewed for a documentary by CBS about what he witnessed, Nix stated he heard shots coming from the direction of the grassy knoll. They would then say to him “Cut!” each time he answered. Finally, they asked him what the Warren Commission said about the shots. Nix stated, “The schoolbook depository building.” When they edited the tape for broadcast, the sequence was blatantly changed to show Nix saying he heard the shots coming from the schoolbook depository building. His original statement had been cut out!
Bernard Birnbaum was the Jewish producer of the documentary for CBS, as was CBS’ president William Paley. Paley was also a former OSS agent and was entwined with the national security state. Nix always maintained, including in an interview with Mark Lane, that he heard shots coming from the grassy knoll.
The following is Nix’s footage, which shows the assassination in the later stages. In his recorded interview with Lane, Nix stated that the film he received back was not identical to the one that he shot. He told Lane that at the time of the assassination, he believed that the shots came from behind the fence on the grassy knoll, the James Files shooting location.
Superb piece by Russ here, quickly giving a clear window into the fact that the real truth has been suppressed. Interesting the detail about spooky Mason Zapruder as useful Johnny-on-the-spot.
Talking sometimes to teen-agers born after Sep 11 2001, I am increasingly aware of how a certain amount of the impact of various truth investigations, is due to the fact we older people first experienced many events as ‘news’, & so subsequent unravelling of the official story has a certain profundity.
But for young people who ‘weren’t there’, there is more of a ‘haze’ of just ‘history’ – ‘one damn thing after another’ as the famous saying goes. Though significantly, young people, having less ‘invested’ in the past, & also having seen various things exposed as media hoaxes in almost real-time, can be quite quick to consider alternative revisionist history … tho it seems schools are noticeably teaching somewhat less ‘history’ in general.
My favourite question of this type to teen-agers, is to ask about the claim that the USA ‘travelled to the moon’ 9 times in 1968-72, with 3 fly-bys & 6 ‘landings’ & no one going back ever since … Sometimes the young people just laugh … and sometimes it’s ‘Wot, they said they went to the moon? I never heard that.’
Let’s see:
Abraham Zapruder- Zionist Jew who was in the perfect spot to unflinchingly film the execution of
the President amidst flying bullets and rewarded handsomely for his effort.
Jacob Rubenstein (aka Jack Ruby) – Zionist Jew Gangster with connections to the Jewish “Chicago Outfit” Mafia, gun running, and who silenced his former acquaintance the Patsy Oswald.
Arlen Spectre – Zionist Jew Senator that helped Israel steal uranium from American plants for nukes (which JFK tried to stop) and came up with the bogus “Single Bullet Theory” for the Warren Commission cover-up.
Hmmm…sensing a pattern here.
How CBS News Aided the JFK Cover-up
https://alethonews.wordpress.com/2016/04/22/how-cbs-news-aided-the-jfk-cover-up/
Alexandra Zapruder the granddaughter of Abe Zapruder also mentioned the non-existent Secret Service agent “Bill Smith” in her book on the topic and that “Smith” delivered the film to NPIC..
Good article, Russ.
Oddly enough, Jews have the copyrights to the videos of ALL terrorist attacks, mass shootings, assassinations, etc. every single one. Do Jews just stand around on street corners, hoping to get lucky? Are they simply able to switch on the cameras in their phones faster than the rest of us? Or do they have foreknowledge of these events?
If Jews are only 1 in 40,000 of the earths population, then one would expect Jews to have perhaps one copyright in 40,000 – if these were random events. Instead, they have ALL the copyrights. Does anyone doubt who the terrorists really are?
Or was it just another “made for TV drama”. I never questioned the authenticity of the event until I read the works of Miles Mathis and Tyrone McClosKey. Once again I have more questions than answers. If anyone cares to see why these gents reason it was just another staged shooting, here is a link to the works of both.
https://think-and-discern.com/2015/04/01/the-hidden-kings-miles-mathis/
Amazing Web Of Abraham Zapruder The Man Who Filmed JFK’s Death by Gregory Burnham
submitted by Randy Palmer The following may be of interest to those who would seek a glimpse at the beginning, even though it tends to raise questions about the only piece of evidence that we know is real, intact, unaltered, and 100% without blemish. Qualities that are curiously absent from the character of the one who filmed it…
Consider:
Abraham Zapruder-White Russian affiliation, 32nd degree Mason, active MEMBER of 2 CIA Proprietary Organizations: The Dallas Council On World Affairs and The Crusade For A Free Europe;
These two organizations were CIA (backed) Domestic Operations in Dallas whose membership included:
Abraham Zapruder, Clint Murchison (owner of the Dallas Cowboys at that time) , Mr. Byrd, (owner of the Texas School Book Depository), Sarah Hughes, who swore LBJ in as the 36th President while Air Force One was still on the ground in Dallas, George DeMohrenschildt, (CIA contract agent AND best friend of LHO), George Bush (also close friend of George DeMohrenschildt), Neil Mallon, (mentor that Bush named his son, Neil, after), H.L. Hunt, & Demitri Von Mohrenschildt (George D’s brother).
In 1953 and 1954 a woman named, Jeanne LeGon worked SIDE by SIDE with Abraham Zapruder at a high end clothing design firm called, Nardis of Dallas. Jeanne LeGon designed the clothing and Abraham Zapruder cut the patterns and the material for her.
Incidentally, Abraham Zapruder’s obituary mis-states the date/year that he departed Nardis of Dallas, incorrectly citing 1949. The correct year was 1959, [the same year that his “partner in design” Jeanne LeGon became known as, Jean LeGon DeMohrenschildt… She had married Lee Oswald’s BEST FRIEND (to be), CIA Contract Agent, George DeMohrenschildt!]
Lyndon Baines Johnson’s personal secretary, Marie Fehmer, who flew back to Washington on Air Force One with LBJ on 11-22-1963, just happens to be the daughter of Olga Fehmer, currently living in Tyler, Texas. Olga Fehmer ALSO worked at Nardis of Dallas with Abraham Zapruder and Jean LeGon DeMohrenshildt.
QUICK REVIEW:
Olga Fehmer, the mother of LBJ’s future personal secretary, (Marie) worked closely with the man who would later capture the assassination on film: Abraham Zapruder, in the same city of Dallas.
George DeMohrenschildt’s future wife Jeanne LeGon, also worked at NARDIS of Dallas, the city in which LHO’s best friend and rabid anti-communist White Russian, George DeMohrenshildt – would convince Lee Oswald and his White Russian wife, Marina, to eventually reside.
The Oswald’s spent time together in the Soviet Union during their “courtship” — much if not most of that time was spent in the city of Minsk, which is where George DeMohrenshildt and his brother, Demitri Von Mohrenschildt, grew up, after fleeing the place of their birth, Mozyr, which was often mistakenly thought to have been a part of Poland.
Abraham Zapruder’s co-worker, Jeanne LeGon and her husband George DeMohrenschildt introduced Lee Oswald to the daughter of one of George DeMohrenshildt’s close friends, Ruth Paine. Ruth Paine’s husband , Michael, whose step-father, Arthur Young collaborated with none other than Lyndon Baines Johnson’s personal pilot, Joseph Mashman, to develop “BELL” helicopter (Fort Worth, Texas), was employed by Bell at the time of the assassination. 3,000-5,000 BELL helicopters were lost in Viet Nam and BELL’s stockholders made a fortune replacing them.
In September of 1976, George DeMohrenschildt was subjected to 9 electro-shock treatments at Parkland Hospital under the order given by one, Doctor DeLoach… first cousin of FBI Assisstant Director Cartha D. “Deke” DeLoach. His “doctor of record”, Dr. Mendoza, ordered the administration of intravenous “drugs” upon DeMohrenschildt’s being committed to Parkland Hospital for, “mental problems” – but, it was DeLoach that ordered the Electro-Shock Therapy. This episode occured during the time that George Bush was the Director of Central Intelligence and within weeks of DeMohrenshildt’s having written a manuscript for a book entitled, “I Am A Patsy! I Am A Patsy!” which named names of various CIA and FBI personnel who framed Oswald to cover their tracks in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
There is an “extant” version of this manuscript floating around the net [which is possibly a creation of a good forgerer like E. H. HUNT].
On March 29, 1977… the same day DeMohrenschildt agreed to an interview with the HSCA, George DeMohrenschildt was found dead of a shotgun blast through his mouth by his daughter, Alexandra. His death was ruled a suicide.
In 1964, a CIA report states that: “[she] was being monitored by CIA’s James Jesus Angleton because she was having an affair with Mohammed al Fayed shortly after the JFK assassination…” James Jesus Angleton’s name is signed at the bottom of that 41 page report. Under his signature is that of CIA asset, Jane Roman. Roman was the CIA agent who the record shows was charged with “monitoring” the movements of one, Lee Harvey Oswald, for the two months preceding the assassination.
Miscellaneous:
George Bush’s roomate at Andover and Yale, who subsequently enlisted with him into the Navy was Demitri Von Mohrenschildt’s step-son, Edward Gordon Hooker.
George DeMohrenschildt was business partners with Mohammed al Fayed and Clamar J. Charles in Haiti, while working for Clint Murchison’s Haitian interests. He also worked for Murchison’s Three States Oil & Gas Co.
Jackie Kennedy grew up calling George DeMohrenschildt, “Uncle George” — as her mother Janet Auchincloss nearly married him after she had dated him during her divorce from Jackie’s father, Black Jack Bouvier.
At one time, DeMohrenschildt actually was engaged to be married to Jackie’s mother’s sister, (Jackie’s aunt), Michelle.
George Bush has selective Altzheimer’s regarding his where abouts of 11-22-1963. Barbara Bush stated he was in Tyler, TX. although he has “speculated” that he may have been in Port Au Prince, Haiti.
FBI Special Agent, Graham Kitchell states that he received a call from George Bush on 11-22-1963, and that George Bush (and his voice) were very familiar to him at that time. The call was made to the Houston FBI office and apparently did not originate from Haiti
http://www.hiddenmysteries.org/themagazine/vol8/articles/zapruder.shtml
Best evidence I have found that the Zapruder film was a hoax, and that nobody died in that film. What the whole world saw in Dallas was another “made for TV drama”. It is very possible Kennedy was killed or died from natural causes, it just did not happen on Elm Street on 11/22/1963.
https://www.assassinationscience.com/johncostella/jfk/intro/index.html
The Case Of Jackie’s Pink Dress
“A pink Chanel suit was worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy on November 22, 1963, when her husband, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.[1][2] Made of wool bouclé, the double-breasted, raspberry pink and navy trim collared suit was matched with a trademark matching pink pillbox hat and white gloves.[3] After President Kennedy was assassinated, Jacqueline Kennedy insisted on wearing the suit, stained with his blood, during the swearing-in of Lyndon B. Johnson on Air Force One and for the flight back to Washington, D.C., with the president’s body.”
“The pink suit Jackie Kennedy was wearing on the day her husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated now sits in the National Archives building in Maryland, bloodstained and hidden from view, and it will remain that way until 2103.”
I ask all here to have a look at Jackie’s pink dress and tell me if you think that is all the blood she would have on her pink suit after clutching JFK to her breast on the trip to Parkland hospital after John had suffered At least one head shot and one shot through the neck. The evidence does not fit the “crime”, IMHO.
https://images.tmz.com/2018/02/22/0222-jackie-kennedy-pink-dress-getty-ap-7.jpg
I still consider it real, but the main thing I find very very odd about the location of the shots is that there is hardly anybody looking on. This is especially evident in the Nix film. It is as if they cleared that whole area toward his filming out for Zapruder and the grassy knoll shooter (James Files).
I have no doubt JFK was taken out, I just don’t think it happened like they said it did.
Yeah sure…RFK wasn’t really gunned down either, and JFK Jr is still flying airplanes and editing George magazine. Maybe MLK was really killed, but not the Kennedys right? Right, got it!
Where’s your evidence and your theory? Oh yeah, all you’ve got is condescension for any opinion other than yours and a loud mouth.
> tho it seems schools are noticeably teaching somewhat less ‘history’ in general.<
As they say so commonly today, "Ya think ?!" Teaching less of everything these days
and not like they ever taught too much anyway, right. Most everybody seems pretty
dumb to me present day, tech savvy aside, but certainly and especially 'kids'.
I can already here the responses from the usual crowd that this hypothesis is ridiculous, but there are a handful of people that believe that it is one Jackie Kennedy who performed the ‘kill shot’ in the car. Her jumping on the back of the car was not to grab some ‘brain-matter,’ but to retrieve the bullet casing!
Plus, what we witness from the Zapruder film angle is the EXIT of the bullet, not its entry! Jackie could have carried with her (say in her flowers) some single-shot Derringer and shot him from the base of his occipital lobe. Here is a Derringer:
https://www.egunner.com/butler-single-shot-derringer,name,8391279,auction_id,auction_details
The blood-stains on JFK’s shirt indicate that he was shot FROM THE BACK and not the front. Here:
http://spookyweather.blogspot.com/2013/11/proof-jfk-hit-in-back-not-neck-single.html
Charles Giuliani does a convincing job in revealing Jackie O to be the assassin. He incorporates Jackie’s involvement in such things as his autopsy as well. Here:
http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/truth-hertz-jackie-o-as-the-assassin-1-19-16/
Supplemental link here:
http://adam.curry.com/art/1469370159_XDSZQS6s.html
When I first pondered this, I was a little skeptical, however, like Russ here at Winter Watch, I’m willing to look at ALL possibilities! Give it a shot readers!
She did grab brain matter. There are reports from multiple medical personnel (doctors and forensic specialists) that Jackie walked into Parkland hospital carrying the piece of brain in her hand.
Besides, a Derringer cannot blow the back of someone’s head off. It just does not have anywhere near the velocity of a rifle. That was a high-powered rifle shot.
Again, you know not of which you speak.
“.41 caliber, single Shot Derringer, 2 3/4″ half round half octagon barrel | Motivy”
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/4e/20/44/4e2044836bbb1f254ebc7bb1fcf116b2.jpg
Zapruder was archiving like the dancing yids of 911. One of the mossad sharpshooters is actually mentioned in the Warren report as having picked up a cleaning lady call to Ruby’s apartment. In order to carry out the 1967 attack arms would be needed and JFK was not an ideal president for that.
THE MAGICIANS AND THEIR MAGIC ACT IN DALLAS, TEXAS 22 NOV. 1963
YOUTUBE: Breaking the Magicians Code Secret of Knife throwing.
78,583 views
•Nov 20, 2011
Mark Schulz
REMEMBER:
The magicians set the stage for their performance.
They know what is really happening, but the audience is DECEIVED.
To really know what happened in Dallas, Texas, 22 Nov. 1963, you need the help of some former MAGICIANS (CIA, FBI, SECRET SERVICE etc).
You MUST study, MARY’S MOSAIC, 3rd edition, by Peter Janney.
THE ASSASSINATIONS: Probe Magazine on JFK, MLK, RFK and Malcolm X, edited by James DiEugenio and Lisa Pease.
Peter Jenney’s father was a top CIA agent and their family were friends with Mary Pinochot Meyer and Cord Meyer, another top CIA agent.
In page 10 of MARY’S MOSAIC, Jenny relates a conversation with his father concerning Horace (Hod) Fuller, a former World War II Marine.
“Hod Fuller was one of the best damn assassins we ever had…….”
SURNAME: Fuller
FORENAME: Horace Williams (Hod)
UNIT: OSS Jedburgh Team Bugatti + OSS China
RANK: Lieutenant Colonel
NUMBER
AWARD: Silver Star,Chevalier de la Legion dHonneur (Fr),Croix de Guerre (Fr),Mention in Despatches (GB)
PLACE: France 1944
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
born Brookline,Massachusetts
resided Milton,Massachusetts
educated Milton Academy
graduated Harvard College 1930 (B.S.)
commercial pilot’s licence 1931
engineer 1934
19th Transport Regiment,10th Division,10th French Corps January-July 1940
commissioned U.S.M.C.R.
1st Amphibian Tractor Bn 1942 (Captain)
WIA 3.10.1942 Guadalcanal
Assistant G-2,Amphibuos Force Pacific (Major)
OSS 1.9.1943
Deputy Commandant ME65 (Jedburgh training school) 1944
Massingham May 1944
Jedburgh Team Bugatti (codename Konsul)
Danish Jedburgh Plan
OSS Mission to China 1945 (LtCol)
demobilised December 1945
retired as Brigadier General,USMCR 1957
married Sarah Clucas von Stade 1947 (divorced 1951)
married Dosia Karaiskakis 1952 (died 1981)
died August 1989 Spetsai,Greece age 81
Peter Janney grew up in Washington, DC, during the 1950s and 1960s. His father was a high-ranking CIA official and a close friend of Richard Helms, James Jesus Angleton, and Mary’s husband, Cord Meyer. His mother and Mary Meyer were classmates at Vassar College.
More info here:
https://jackiekilledjfk.webs.com/
https://jackiekilledjfk.webs.com/wherestheevidence.htm
https://jackiekilledjfk.webs.com/wheresthemotive.htm
I can see that there are a lot of alternative facts and innuendos floating about. All rather to be expected, as disinfo flourishes in an event like this. People will believe what they want to believe, especially if it furthers ones leanings. I wouldn’t discourage anyone from investigating their beliefs, but all info (and sources) should be reviewed. One should watch the video ‘The Zapruder Film Mystery. It is an interview with the man who did the original work, Dino Brugioni, that was not presented to CONgress. He made several interesting statements regarding the film. In the original, there was no blurring or out of focus, he claimed that the video was in perfect condition. He also stated that the film showed the nation was missing frames when JFK was hit..showing that the vehicle did in fact stop, as many eye-witnesses reported. Other anomalies were that the blood spray ‘cloud’ in the original was also missing and that there was other parts of the film he remembers that seem to have been altered/vanished. Quite an interesting interview and documentary. IF he is lying, he sure is convincing…and I can see no advantage to him making this up. Watch it yourselves and make your own judgement.
” It is hard to imagine a pyjama person coming away from attentive listening to this interview without an awakening.”
Really? No it’s not.
I can’t imagine how you could not envision the typical reaction:
-All manner of ad hominem attacks and insults (autocorrect wants that to read “Eminem”)
-Factually incorrect and canned responses and the usual non-sequitors
-Appeals to “authority” like any alphabet agency, or that bastion of integrity: the Warren Commission, etc..
-Condescending derision in tone, manner, and attitude towards you from the minute the clip starts playing.
Yep, it’s hard to imagine them not experiencing that transcendental Catharsis…
Edger J Hoover – Abraham Zapruder – Earl Warren = 33rd Degree Freemasons and Shriners.
Just 3 Freemasons active in Dallas 22 November 1963
It’s always puzzled me that Oswald would have left his rifle where it could easily be found in the ‘snipers nest’. He would know that his fingerprints would be all over it. So if he really was the lone gunman, surely he would have already worked out somewhere to hide it in advance. It just doesn’t add up.
It wasn’t found in or near the ‘sniper’s nest’, i.e. the 6th floor window from where he allegedly fired the shots — it was found way across the 6th floor, stashed behind a stack of boxes (presumably he put it there on his way to go down the stairs; actually the time it would have taken him to do that was an issue in the WC’s attempt to reconstruct what happened).
Where was he supposed to hide it in the TSBD where it would not eventually be found?
Oh I see, I didn’t know that. Didn’t he bring it in some sort of long leather pouch disguised as curtain rods ? Perhaps if he had put it back in there, it wouldn’t have been found initially. When he left the school depository, he could have then taken it with him.
>long leather pouch disguised as curtain rods?
The conventional story is that he took the disassembled rifle into the TSBD on the day of the assassination in a paper bag, or a ‘bag’ made out of the wrapping paper used to wrap books at the TSBD — Oswald allegedly said this package contained curtain rods — the paper bag was also found.
I don’t know/recall if the WC ever attempted to explain how/where Oswald stored and then reassembled the rifle inside the TSBD on Nov 22.
I’m learning something new every day ! Typical of the WC not to cover or investigate that important point i.e. how, where, and when would he have assembled his rifle ? If that’s what he really did, it begs the question of why he didn’t dismantle it again, and take it with him in perhaps a small bag etc when he left the building. That makes more sense than trying to hide it somewhere, hoping it wouldn’t be found.
>Typical of the WC …
They may have; right now I’m just not sure/do not recall — ?
Let me put it this way: I would not be surprised either way if it is/not mentioned in the ‘Warren Report’, the one volume summary — but I would be very surprised if the matter is not addressed anywhere in the 26 volumes of testimony and exhibits, since where he put the rifle that day and when/where he reassembled it is obviously of interest.
Of course after Oswald was killed by Ruby it was inevitable that a lot of questions would go unanswered — but the WC also failed to ask many questions since the goal was clearly to pin the assassination on Oswald: the job of the WC was to construct a superficially plausible case against Oswald as the lone assassin, even if they had to resort to something as absurd as the ‘single bullet theory’ to do it — in this case there were two ‘lone nuts’, the other being Jack Ruby (Jacob Rubenstein).
It seems that there are some who are trying to refute the idea that the single bullet theory would have to be some sort of ‘magic bullet’ to inflict the injuries that it did to Governor Connally. They are doing this by saying that the Governor was actually sitting in a LOWER position in front of President Kennedy, and at least 9″ to 12″ to his LEFT. Well this may be true. But even so, it would still have to be a ‘magic bullet’ because of the impossible different directions it would still have to travel i.e. making a 90 degree turn in mid air and going in the opposite direction. So always a ‘magic bullet’ as far as most people are concerned.
>the impossible different directions
Also the lack of deformation/loss of mass in the bullet, which per the WR shattered one of Connally’s ribs as well as his radius (the large bone in the wrist), and was (just as magically) found on a stretcher at Parkland; the WC did not really try to verify where it came from/how it got there, or whether Connally was ever on the stretcher where it was found; no one really knows — do an image search for CE 399 to see a foto of it.
BEFORE JFK, RFK, MLK, JFK Jr, GOOGLE: THE “SUICIDE” OF HENRY MARSHALL.
REMEMBER!
Remember the “suicide” of Henry Marshall in Dallas, Texas?
They said he committed suicide with a BOLT-ACTION RIFLE, shooting himself 5 TIMES!
On 3rd June, 1961, Marshall was found dead on his farm by the side of his Chevy Fleetside pickup truck. His rifle lay beside him. He had been shot five times with his own rifle. Soon after County Sheriff Howard Stegall arrived, he decreed that Marshall had committed suicide. No pictures were taken of the crime scene, no blood samples were taken of the stains on the truck (the truck was washed and waxed the following day), no check for fingerprints were made on the rifle or pickup.
Marshall’s wife (Sybil Marshall) and brother (Robert Marshall) refused to believe he had committed suicide and posted a $2,000 reward for information leading to a murder conviction. The undertaker, Manley Jones, also reported: “To me it looked like murder. I just do not believe a man could shoot himself like that.” The undertaker’s son, Raymond Jones, later told the journalist, Bill Adler in 1986:
“Daddy said he told Judge Farmer there was no way Mr. Marshall could have killed himself. Daddy had seen suicides before. JPs depend on us and our judgments about such things. we see a lot more deaths than they do. But in this case, Daddy said, Judge Farmer told him he was going to put suicide on the death certificate because the sheriff told him to.”
As a result, Lee Farmer returned a suicide verdict: “death by gunshot, self-inflicted.”
Sybil Marshall hired an attorney, W. S. Barron, in order to persuade the Robertson County authorities to change the ruling on Marshall’s cause of death. One man who did believe that Marshall had been murdered was Texas Ranger Clint Peoples. He had reported to Colonel Homer Garrison, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, that it “would have been utterly impossible for Mr. Marshall to have taken his own life.”
Peoples also interviewed Nolan Griffin, a gas station attendant in Robertson County. Griffin claimed that on the day of Marshall’s death, he had been asked by a stranger for directions to Marshall’s farm. A Texas Ranger artist, Thadd Johnson, drew a facial sketch based on a description given by Griffin. Peoples eventually came to the conclusion that this man was Mac Wallace, the convicted murderer of John Kinser.
Mac Wallace was LBJ’s hitman!
Now you can begin to study the assassination of JFK, RFK, MLK, JFK Jr.
It’s just unbelievable. I had read something about this guy Wallace being a psychopathic murderer, but having just read Wikipedia, that would be an understatement. He shot to death a man named John Kinser who managed a pitch and putt golf course. Despite being convicted of murder on overwhelming evidence, he only got a 5 year SUSPENDED sentence. It later transpired that allegedly, Kinser had been having an affair with Wallace’s wife.
Apparently, Henry Marshall was about to expose a fraud that involved LBJ. So Johnson had Mac Wallace murder him. There were other claims that Johnson, via his best friend and lawyer Edward Clark, orchestrated the deaths of 8 other people. Obviously, being involved in the murky dirty world of Texan politics was a dangerous occupation if you crossed the wrong people ! Makes the world of Julius Caesar and the politics of his time seem very tame.
Being LBJ’s personal hitman, Wallace, it is alleged, was one of the shooters in the TSBD. Perhaps, and this is a very long shot, Oswald was asked just to fire a few shots at Kennedy to highlight the lack of security. Then at the last minute, he was told he was being replaced by a competent marksman in case he accidently hit the President or someone else. A very, very long shot, so probably not.
JOHN KINSER & JOSEFA JOHNSON
Josefa Johnson, the sister of Lyndon B. Johnson, was born in 1912. She was a student at San Marcos and after marrying early was divorced in 1937. Three years later she married Williard White, a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army. The marriage ended in divorce in 1945.
Josefa took a keen interest in politics and helped her brother in his successful 1948 senatorial campaign. In 1955 she married James B. Moss. She had a reputation for wild behaviour and was said to work for Hattie Valdez’s private club. Josefa was also an alcoholic and was admitted to hospital several times with health problems.
It was rumoured that Josefa Johnson had affairs with John Kinser and Mac Wallace. Kinser opened a golf course in Austin. According to Barr McClellan, the author of Blood, Money & Power: How LBJ Killed JFK, Kinser asked Josefa if she could arrange for her brother to loan him some money. Johnson interpreted this as a blackmail threat (Josefa had told Kinser about some of her brother’s corrupt activities).
On 22nd October, 1951, Mac Wallace went to Kinser’s miniature golf course. After finding Kinser in his golf shop, he shot him several times before escaping in his station wagon. A customer at the golf course had heard the shooting and managed to make a note of Wallace’s license plate. The local police force was able to use this information to arrest Wallace.
Wallace was charged AND convicted by the JURY with murder but the JUDGE overruled them and he was released on bail after Edward Clark arranged for two of Johnson’s financial supporters, M. E. Ruby and Bill Carroll, to post bonds on behalf of the defendant. Johnson’s attorney, John Cofer, also agreed to represent Wallace.
JFK and RFK knew about the Marshall case and YET, stupidly went to Dallas, Texas, the last place to go, especially having had assassination attempts on JFK’s life before that.
DEATH IN DALLAS:
If you want to murder someone, Dallas is the place to do it!
>Doug Horne …
In the podcast linked below, Horne clearly explains in some detail what’s (now) known about the provenance/chain of custody for the ‘Zapruder Film’, including whether/where it was altered:
MWN Episode 107 – Douglas Horne on the Zapruder Film Alteration Debate
It’s worth listening to — Horne is the best of the modern/latter day JFK researchers (IMO).