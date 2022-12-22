LBJ Hitman ‘Mac’ Wallace’s Fingerprints Found in Texas Book Depository

In continuation of our series on assassins [see “William Joseph Bryan: Crime Syndicate Patsy, Set-Up Miastro Extraordinaire“, Thorn in Side of Crime Syndicate JFK Hit: Truth Seeker Dorothy Kilgallen Murdered and “The Shakespearean Tale of E. Howard Hunt’s JFK Assassination Confession“], Winter Watch now takes a look at Malcolm “Mac” Wallace (1921-1971), President Lyndon B. Johnson’s personal assassin.

Incredibly, it wasn’t until March 12, 1998, that a fingerprint of Wallace’s recorded in 1951 was positively matched with a copy of a fingerprint labeled “unknown” that investigators lifted on Nov. 22, 1963, from a shipping carton located near the southeast side of the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository building. The carton, labeled “Box A,” also contained several fingerprints identified as those of Lee Harvey Oswald.

The identification was made by A. Nathan Darby, a certified latent print examiner with several decades of experience. Darby is a member of the International Association of Identifiers and was chosen to help design the Eastman Kodak Miracode System of transmitting fingerprints between law enforcement agencies. Darby signed a sworn, notarized affidavit stating that he was able to affirm a 14-point match between the “Unknown” fingerprint and the “blind” print card submitted to him, which was the 1951 print of Wallace’s. U.S. law requires a 12-point match for legal identification, and Darby’s match is more conclusive than the legal minimum.

This Wallace fingerprint was forwarded to the FBI. The agency then declared it a non-match. Darby addressed this travesty in the video segment below.

Winter Watch Takeaway: Wallace may have been on the sixth floor of the Book Depository to set up the sniper’s nest framing of Oswald, not take shots, which was left to others operating in different locations, like the grassy knoll and Dal-Tex Building [see “John F. Kennedy’s Prescient Belief in Conspiracies and His Own Demise“].

Newly released JFK files now reveal that Oswald’s fingerprints that were said to be on his assassin’s rifle have since allegedly been “lost.”

A String of Murders Dating Back to 1951

Edward Clark introduced Mac Wallace to Lyndon B. Johnson in October, 1950, and he then began working with the United States Department of Agriculture in Texas.

Wallace was convicted for the October 22, 1951 murder of John Kinser. Through the influence of LBJ, he got off on a suspended five-year sentence. It was rumored that LBJ’s sister Josefa Johnson had affairs with both Kinser and Wallace. Kinser asked Josefa if she could arrange for her brother to loan him some money. Johnson interpreted this as a blackmail threat (Josefa had told Kinser about some of her brother’s corrupt activities).

According to Bill Adler of The Texas Observer, several of the jurors telephoned Kinser’s parents to apologize for agreeing to a “suspended sentence but said they did so only because threats had been made against their families.” The Austin Statesman wrote that the case was “marked from the start to finish by the unusual” and had left the people of Austin shocked and “quizzical.”

Josefa was always problematic for LBJ. On Christmas morning in 1961, at the age of 49, she was found dead in her bed at her home at 3:15 a.m. The cause of death was stated to be a brain hemorrhage. Josefa had returned home at 11:45 p.m. from a Christmas Eve party at LBJ’s ranch. There was no autopsy and no inquest. The death certificate was executed by a doctor who was not present to examine the deceased. Josefa was embalmed that same day and buried the following, on Dec. 26.

According to Clint Peoples, a Texas Ranger based in Austin, Billie Sol Estes had promised to tell the full story of the death of Henry Marshall when he obtained his freedom from prison.

Allotments were issued telling the cotton farmers how much they could or could not plant. In 1958, Estes cut a deal with LBJ. Over the next couple of years, Estes ran a vast scam using federal agricultural subsidies. According to Estes, he obtained $21 million a year for “growing” and “storing” non-existent crops of cotton.

In 1960, Marshall, who was an agent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was asked to investigate the Estes’ activities. Marshall discovered that over a two-year period, Estes had purchased 3,200 acres of cotton allotments from 116 different farmers. LBJ was cut in on a take of the corruption. At one point, Estes was worth $400 million — in 1960s dollars.

True to his word, Estes testified that he, LBJ, LBJ’s aide Cliff Carter and Wallace met several times to discuss the issue of the “loose cannon,” Henry Marshall. Marshall had refused a LBJ-arranged promotion to Washington, D.C. headquarters, and they feared he was about to report them.

LBJ, according to Estes, on Jan. 17, 1961, finally said, “Get rid of him,” and Wallace was given the assignment. According to testimony, Wallace followed Marshall to a remote area of his farm and beat him nearly unconscious. Then, while trying to asphyxiate him with exhaust from Marshall’s pickup truck, Wallace thought he heard someone approaching the scene and hastily grabbed a rifle. Wallace pumped five shots into Marshall’s body and fled the scene.

The murder was ruled a suicide. No pictures were taken of the crime scene, no blood samples were taken of the stains on the truck — which was washed and waxed the following day — and no fingerprints were taken from the rifle or the pickup [source: Glen Sample and Mark Collum, “The Men On The Sixth Floor,” 1995].

David Hanners, of the Dallas Morning News reported on April, 4, 1984, that in his appearance before the grand jury, Estes testified that Robert Kennedy may have offered Marshall protection, if he would testify against LBJ, sources said.

By 1963, Bobby Kennedy called five of Washington’s top reporters into his office and told them it was now open season on LBJ. It’s okay, he told them, to go after the story they were ignoring out of deference to the administration. In the Senate, the investigation into the Bobby Baker case was moving quickly ahead. Even the Democrats were cooperating, thanks to the Kennedys, and an awful lot of really bad stuff was being revealed — until Nov. 22, 1963.

JFK’s secretary, Evelyn Lincoln, wrote that the day President Kennedy left for Dallas, they discussed the Bobby Baker scandal, LBJ’s deep involvement in it and the scandal’s potential affect on JFK’s campaign for a second term.

Kennedy told her, “I will need a running mate in ’64, a man who believes as I do.”

Lincoln wrote, “President Kennedy had talked and I had just listened, but I did venture one question. Now, I asked, ‘Who is your choice as a running mate?’ He looked straight ahead, and without hesitating, he replied, ‘At this time, I am thinking about Gov. Terry Sanford of North Carolina. BUT IT WILL NOT BE LYNDON.'”

Bobby Kennedy was later photographed and quoted as saying to a shocked-looking LBJ, “Why did you have my brother killed?”

I think he knew the answer.

As it turned out, on Aug. 9, 1984, Estes’ lawyer, Douglas Caddy, wrote to Stephen S. Trott at the U.S. Department of Justice. Caddy’s letter to Trott said, “Mr. Estes is willing to testify that LBJ ordered these killings, and that he transmitted his orders through Cliff Carter to Mac Wallace, who executed the murders.”

The letter continued:

Mr. Estes was a member of a four-member group, headed by Lyndon Johnson, which committed criminal acts in Texas in the 1960’s. The other two, besides Mr. Estes and LBJ, were Cliff Carter and Mac Wallace. Mr. Estes is willing to disclose his knowledge concerning the following criminal offenses: 1. The killing of Henry Marshall 2. The killing of George Krutilek 3. The killing of Ike Rogers and his secretary 4. The killing of Harold Orr 5. The killing of Coleman Wade 6. The killing of Josefa Johnson 7. The killing of John Kinser 8. The killing of President J. F. Kennedy. Mr. Estes is willing to testify that LBJ ordered these killings, and that he transmitted his orders through Cliff Carter to Mac Wallace, who executed the murders. In the cases of murders nos. 1-7, Mr. Estes’ knowledge of the precise details concerning the way the murders were executed stems from conversations he had shortly after each event with Cliff Carter and Mac Wallace. In addition, a short time after Mr. Estes was released from prison in 1971, he met with Cliff Carter and they reminisced about what had occurred in the past, including the murders. During their conversation, Carter orally compiled a list of 17 murders which had been committed, some of which Mr. Estes was unfamiliar. A living witness was present at that meeting and should be willing to testify about it. He is Kyle Brown, recently of Houston and now living in Brady, Texas. Mr. Estes, states that Mac Wallace, whom he describes as a “stone killer” with a communist background, recruited Jack Ruby, who in turn recruited Lee Harvey Oswald. Mr. Estes says that the Mafia did not participate in the Kennedy assassination, but that its participation was discussed prior to the event but rejected by LBJ, who believed if the Mafia were involved, he would never be out from under its blackmail.

Winter Watch Note: E. Howard Hunt stated that CIA operatives were utilized as well. Hunt also said that domestic Mafia was not a preferred method for domestic political assassinations.

Wallace’s favored method as a hit man was carbon monoxide poisoning.

On the night of April 4, 1962, at the western-end of Texas, a ranchman came upon the body of George Krutilek slumped in his car with a hose from his exhaust stuck in the window. Krutilek was a 49-year-old certified public accountant who had undergone secret grilling by FBI agents on April 2, the day after Billie Sol Estes’ arrest. Krutilek had worked for Estes and had been the recipient of his favors, but he was never seen or heard of again after the FBI grilling until his badly decomposed body was found. [Source: J. Evetts Haley, “A Texan Looks at Lyndon,” 1964]

In addition, other key witnesses in Estes’ cases — including Harold Orr and Howard Pratt — all died of carbon monoxide poisoning from car engines. Wallace himself was killed in a suspicious automobile accident in 1971. LBJ died in 1973.

Later, on June 19, 1992, U.S. Marshall Clint Peoples told a friend that he had documented evidence that Wallace was one of the shooters in Dealey Plaza. This would have been Estes’ sealed testimony given before a Robertson County grand jury in 1984. On June 23, Peoples, a former Texas Ranger, was killed in a mysterious one-car automobile accident in Texas.

Barr McClellan, was a full partner at the Austin, Texas, legal firm Clark, Thomas & Winters, which represented the interests of LBJ. McClellan is the father of former White House Press Secretary Scott McClellan and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Mark McClellan. In 2003, McClellan published “Blood Money and Power: How L.B.J. Killed JFK.” In the book, he argues that LBJ and Edward Clark were involved in the planning and cover up of the assassination of JFK. McClellan also named Wallace as one of the assassins.

Barr was smeared and his book trashed by the mockingbird media, although a copy of a documentary on LBJ’s role can be found online and is linked below. This would never be shown today, and I’m very surprised it’s still up on YouTube.

Of course, Wallace’s hit list doesn’t include the unusual deaths of scores of JFK assassination eyewitnesses or those involved in the murdering the president. Richard Belzer in “Hit List” identifies 18 material witnesses who died within three years of Dealey Plaza. An actuary engaged by the London Times calculated the likelihood of 18 witnesses of their ages dying of any cause within three years of JFK’s assassination as 1 in 100,000 trillion.