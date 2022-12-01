1 Comment on “I’ve Had A Bad Month” – Bankman-Fried Claims “Didn’t Knowingly Commingle Funds”, Blames Girlfriend’s Fund & “Accounting Mistakes”
Forget sackler or a bankman, the goyim will really wake up when american jews run off to israel with the trillions accumulated incl within utility charges over the years to pay for decommissioning nuclear plants, and leave them to foot the bill.
Forget sackler or a bankman, the goyim will really wake up when american jews run off to israel with the trillions accumulated incl within utility charges over the years to pay for decommissioning nuclear plants, and leave them to foot the bill.