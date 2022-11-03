Russia To Present ‘Evidence’ UK Special Forces Behind Crimea Attacks

Zero Hedge | Nov. 3, 2022

Moscow says it has firm evidence that Britain’s military assisted with last weekend’s large-scale drone attack on its Black Sea fleet off Crimea.

Russia said it plans to summon the British ambassador “in the near future” in order to present “evidence” the UK was behind the operation, which had threatened to collapse the UN-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal.

While Russia has on Wednesday announced it is re-entering the grain deal after receiving “guarantees” from Ukraine and Turkey, it is still pointing the finger at London for sending “specialists” to help Kiev forces launch Saturday’s drone attack.

(***)