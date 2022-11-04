(LoL)- Alleged Pelosi Attacker Confirmed As Illegal Immigrant, Embraced Left- And Right-Wing Conspiracy Theories

Zero Hedge | Nov. 3, 2022

The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi is an illegal immigrant, U.S. officials have confirmed.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told The Epoch Times in an email.

DHS is the parent agency of ICE, which is tasked with removing people who are in the United States illegally.

Immigration detainers are placed on suspects who are illegal immigrants. They are meant to prevent state or local officials from releasing the suspects.

If a suspect is due to be released, the detainer means officials hand over the person to federal officials, unless local officials defy the request.

