All poultry and captive birds in England ordered to be kept indoors as bird flu measures stepped up

Sky News | Oct. 31, 2022

Orders to keep all captive birds and poultry indoors are being extended across the whole of England from next week.

The mandatory housing measures have been stepped up by the UK’s chief veterinary officer, making it a legal requirement to keep the animals inside and to follow stringent biosecurity measures to help protect flocks from disease.

The new rules come into force at one minute past midnight on Monday, 7 November – giving owners one week to prepare.

It comes after the national risk of bird flu in wild birds was raised to ‘very high’, and the whole of Great Britain was made a bird flu prevention zone two weeks ago.

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said: “We are now facing this year the largest ever outbreak of bird flu and are seeing rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England.

