Boston University CREATES a new Covid strain that has an 80% kill rate — echoing dangerous experiments feared to have started pandemic

Daily Mail | Oct. 17, 2022
US researchers have developed a new lethal Covid strain in a laboratory – echoing the type of experiments many fear started the pandemic.
The mutant variant — which is a hybrid of Omicron and the original Wuhan virus — killed 80 percent of mice infected with it at Boston University.
When a similar group of rodents were exposed to the standard Omicron strain, however, they all survived and only experienced ‘mild’ symptoms.
The scientists also infected human cells with the hybrid variant and found it was five times more infectious than Omicron. This suggests the man-made virus might be the most contagious form yet.
(***)
The ”Scientists” should be prosecuted under the Nuremberg Laws.
https://rense.com/1.mpicons/slider20200710/cc.jpg
Facts are Facts… 😁
https://rense.com/1.mpicons/slider20200710/ks23.jpg
WHY? it was the FLU.. and they made it into a Black Plague. I say if they invented it- infect them with it. That way maybe the next batch of miscreants will think TWICE about doing this kind of “science”.
• Louis Farrakhan Warns Africans Not To Take Bill Gates Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPueYi9R45X7/
Minister Farrakhan knows without doubt that the same group that ran the Atlantic slave trade (as well as the Opium Wars against the Chinese) are behind the COVID genocide conspiracy against all of civilised humanity
If you are a scientist that produces a Covid virus(or any virus), with an 80% kill rate, your objective must be to infect the populace. Otherwise, why develop such a horrific virus??? These deranged criminals should be gathered up and locked away.