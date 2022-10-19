First Images Of Blown Up Nord Stream Reveals 50 Meter Missing Section Of Pipeline

Zero Hedge | Oct. 18, 2022

Two subsea pipelines connecting Russia and Germany were blown up last month. The explosions were so powerful that Swedish and Danish authorities said seismic devices in the Baltic Sea region recorded the magnitude of those explosions around M2.3 and M2.1.

EU authorities have guesstimated an explosive load of “several hundred kilos” to destroy Nord Stream pipelines, which triggered four leaks at four locations — two in Denmark’s waters and two in Sweden’s waters.

