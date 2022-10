Zero Hedge | Oct. 16, 2022

With ‘friends’ like this, who needs enemies…

Apparently miffed that President Trump would not grant him a second pardon to protect him from January 6 repercussions (even though President Trump had already commuted his 3 year prison sentence, and issued Stone a full pardon for his previous misadventures), an irate Roger Stone is ‘caught on tape’ raging against the former president, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

(***)