” Don’t Ever Forget or Forgive These People”

They sold you on being fully vaccinated. They sold you on full protection. They programmed hate, scorn, ridicule, shame, and blame into millions of minds and ripped apart friendships and families based on absolute nothingness.

The entire Mandate system and Big Tech censorship were premised on transmission. Biden, the CDC, and every major Media outlet aka Lugenpresse told Americans that it was 100% effective. While in reality, Pfizer didn’t even test for transmission.

Judicial Watch exposes paid hacks.

Judicial Watch announced that it received 249 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) detailing the extensive media plans for a propaganda campaign to push the COVID-19 vaccine.

“These records show a disturbing and massive campaign by the Biden administration to propagandize and politicize the controversial COVID vaccine,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It seems as if the entire entertainment industry was an agent for the government!”

The newly released records include a document titled “PEC [Public Education Campaign] Plan April 19 -May 31 [2021],” which includes the following media plans and action items:

Major [Public Education] Projects

Vaccine engagement package to all entertainment talent and management agencies

Vaccine engagement package to all media companies and show producers

Outreach to major culture event producers

Work with the Hollywood guilds to work vaccination messaging into scriped and reality TV shows (ex: Writers Guild, Directors Guild.)

Work with the NFL, NASCAR, MLB, CMA to request they create content with their talent and release through their broadcast and social channels.

Start celebrity Share the Mics

Launch Hollywood comedy writers video content.

Work with Instagram to produce a series about vaccines for @Instagram (the largest social media account in the world, 387 million followers). Feature young creators doing in-depth pieces about young people’s questions.

Request major TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram influences to create videos of themselves being vaccinated and start a special campaign of funny and/or musical videos about being vaccinate to encourage others to create content and post.

Request a vaccination special on Christian Broadcast Network featur[ing] Evangelical leaders.

Request that the major live TV entertainment shows feature hosts being vaccinated on air (ex: the hosts of The Voice ).

). Place a trusted messenger on the Joe Rogan Show and Barstool Sports to promote vaccination (work with outside expert to identify who will be most effective).

Piers Morgan a day late and a dollar short comes out of the darkness and into the light.

The ‘Vaxxhole Awards’ are presented to ‘Celebrities’ that were absolute Assholes over the past 2 years…that were wrong about everything…

At least manning up.

These authoritarian followers haven’t been paying attention to the world the last three years. They only know what the TV has told him. These people keep their heads down and do only what the sistema and kakistocracy tell them to do because they are unable to think for themselves. Don’t be a authoritarian follower.

A Word About Authoritarian Followers and Dealing with Pajama People