Web of Slime: The CIA Public-Private Partnership as Covert Political, Social Action

In 2007, the CIA Center for the Study of Intelligence put forth a document titled “Managing Covert Political Action” (now deep sixed) that was a stark admission of the government’s use of stagecraft and black ops since the Cold War. Truth is only used when convenient, with fabrication being the norm.

The strategy is stated as: “systems psychodynamics,” focusing on “tension centered” strategies to create “organizational paradoxes” by targeting people’s basic assumptions about the world around them to create division and provide distraction.

The introduction of the CIA tome reveals the inverted method that would be deployed against all boogeymen, real or imagined:

In 1954, at the height of US concern about the threat from international communism, President Eisenhower appointed a panel to make recommendations regarding covert political action as an instrument of foreign policy. The panel, named after its chairman, General Jimmy Doolittle, included the following statement in its report: It is now clear that we are facing an implacable enemy whose avowed objective is world domination by whatever means and at whatever costs. There are no rules in such a game. Hitherto acceptable norms of human conduct do not apply. If the US is to survive, longstanding American concepts of “fair play” must be reconsidered. We must develop effective espionage and counterespionage services and must learn to subvert, sabotage and destroy our enemies by more clever, more sophisticated means than those used against us. It may become necessary that the American people be made acquainted with, understand and support this fundamentally repugnant philosophy.1

This explains why and how the “events” before your eyes function as a veneer, like a reality TV show facade of a darker modus operandum.

The background literature on this science is freely discussed in a myriad of egghead sources. Once one avails themselves to this rabbit hole, the intended goals look quite obsessive.

Governmental intelligence agencies have gone full tilt into the public-private partnership (P3) model. These are little more than revolving-door placements of career intel officials in new stripes. It’s, in fact, the Mockingbird media of the current year.

These also operate under a profit motive. Psyops is big money. A prime example is Allen & Co, benignly self-described as a “boutique investment firm.” The firm managed the merger between Disney and Fox and has it’s claws in sports, social media and video games. It also operates as an overseer for media and Internet shill armies.

Former director of the CIA George Tenet (1997-2004), who was John Brennan’s former superior, holds the reigns of Allen & Co. The cast of characters involves a lot of the usual suspects. Indeed as shown to the right, the marriage between government and mainstream media is often literal. It’s the same know-who-rules-over-you cesspool.

Allen & Co operate like inside made men in most of the financial grand slams in the social and mainstream media tech world.

The company was one of 10 underwriters for the Google initial public offering in 2004.

In 2007, Allen was sole adviser to Activision in its $18 billion merger with Vivendi Games.

In November 2013, Allen & Co was one of seven underwriters on the initial public offering of Twitter.

Allen & Co. was the adviser of Facebook in its $19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp in February 2014.

In 2015, Allen & Co. was the adviser to Time Warner in its $80 billion 2015 merger with Charter Communications; AOL in its acquisition by Verizon; Centene Corporation in its $6.8 billion acquisition of Health Net; and eBay in its separation from PayPal.

In 2016, Allen & Co was the lead adviser to Time Warner in its $108 billion acquisition by AT&T; LinkedIn for its merger talks with Microsoft; Walmart in its $3.3 billion purchase of Jet.com; and Verizon in its $4.8 billion acquisition of Yahoo!.

It’s a Club and You Ain’t in it

One would have to be naive in the extreme not to see how an outfit like this picks winners and losers in terms of delivering covert political action to the plebs.

Since its founding in 1982, Allen & Co’s Sun Valley Conference has regularly drawn high-profile attendees, such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Warren and Susan Buffett, Tony Blair, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Allen alums and former Philippine Senator Mar Roxas, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert, Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang, financier George Soros, Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, eBay CEO Meg Whitman, BET Founder Robert Johnson, Time Warner Chairman Richard Parsons, Nike Founder and Chairman Phil Knight, Dell Founder and CEO Michael Dell, NBA player LeBron James, professor and entrepreneur Sebastian Thrun, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, entertainer Dan Chandler, Katharine Graham of The Washington Post, Diane Sawyer, InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller, Linkedin co-founder Reid Hoffman, entrepreneur Wences Casares, EXOR and FCA Chairman John Elkann, Sandro Salsano from Salsano Group, and Washington Post CEO Donald E. Graham, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Oprah Winfrey.

Per “At the Center of the Storm“:

“George Tenet, with the reigns of Allen & Co in his hands, is able to steer the entire Mockingbird apparatus from cable television to video games to Internet shills to determining the spectrum of allowable debate. Not only are they able to target people’s conscious psychology, they can target people’s endocrine systems with food and pornography; where people are unaware, on a conscious level, of how their moods and behavior are being manipulated.”

“Spies for Hire: The Secret World of Intelligence Outsourcing” by Tim Shorrock adds more color:

Consider the forces that can be contained within a single “political action group” in the form of a “boutique investment firm,” where all sides of political arguments are predetermined by a selected group of actors who have been planted, compromised or leveraged in some way in order to control the way they spin their message. The evidence of this coordinated effort is overwhelming and the “consensus” that you see on TV, in sports, in Hollywood, in the news and on the Internet is fabricated.

An illustrative Mockingbird example is Jeffrey Katzenberg, of Disney, who is intertwined with Allen & Co. He is the perfect example of the relationship between media and politics. Katzenberg has also been involved in politics. With his active support of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, he was called “one of Hollywood’s premier political kingmakers and one of the Democratic Party’s top national fundraisers.”

Katzenberg’s new mobile entertainment company WndrCo was part of a $20 million funding round in TYT Network, which oversees 30 news and commentary shows covering politics, pop culture, sports and more. This includes the flagship “The Young Turks” program that streams live on YouTube every day. Other investors in the round included venture capital firms Greycroft Partners, E.ventures and 3L Capital, which led the round. This brings total funding for Young Turks to $24 million.

The money you spend on media and junk food and in taxes goes to these groups that then decide how best to market to you by creating a fake consensus. This will inevitably result in more money being funneled to the top, creating further separation between the super rich and the average person. The goal is asserting creeping authoritarianism by generating outrage against policies and issues they hate. Part of this is manipulating your basic assumptions by using schadenfreude (think canned laughter on TV) and mockery against those who think critically.

Motherboard reports:

A global conference of senior military and intelligence officials taking place in London this week reveals how governments increasingly view social media as “a new front in warfare” and a tool for the Armed Forces. The overriding theme of the event is the need to exploit social media as a source of intelligence on civilian populations and enemies; as well as a propaganda medium to influence public opinion. A report from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last month revealed how a CIA-funded tool, Geofeedia, was already being used by police to conduct surveillance of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to monitor activists and protesters.

