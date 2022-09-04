Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Six in 10 British Factories at Risk of Going Under as Bills Soar

September 4, 2022

Business Standard |  Sept. 3, 2022

Soaring energy bills are threatening to put six in 10 British manufacturers out of business, according to a survey that lays bare the extent of the crisis facing the next prime minister.

MakeUK, the lobby group for UK factories, said that nearly half of manufacturers have experienced a jump in electricity bills of more than 100% in the past year.

“The current crisis is leaving businesses facing a stark choice,” the report said. “Cut production or shut up shop altogether if help does not come soon.”

  1. US neocon foreign policy is put before UK and EU businesses and people by their own politicians. Just proves the UK and the EU power structure is under the complete control of ZOG.

Winter Watch
