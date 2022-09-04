Six in 10 British Factories at Risk of Going Under as Bills Soar

Business Standard | Sept. 3, 2022

Soaring energy bills are threatening to put six in 10 British manufacturers out of business, according to a survey that lays bare the extent of the crisis facing the next prime minister.

MakeUK, the lobby group for factories, said that nearly half of manufacturers have experienced a jump in electricity bills of more than 100% in the past year.

“The current crisis is leaving businesses facing a stark choice,” the report said. “Cut production or shut up shop altogether if help does not come soon.”

